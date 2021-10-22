Lawyers spoke about a new case against the ex-governor of Furgal :: Politics :: RBC

Sergey Furgal

(Photo: Sergey Karpukhin / TASS)



The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a new criminal case against the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal. RBC was informed about this by his lawyer Mikhail Karapetyan.

“The charge has not yet been brought, there is only a decision to initiate a case against him under Art. 210 (organization of a criminal community. – RBK) and Art. 159 (particularly large fraud. – RBK). Sergei Ivanovich is still a suspect, interrogation is planned, ”the lawyer explained. He clarified that under the article on fraud on an especially large scale, a criminal case was initiated on several episodes.

The second lawyer of the ex-governor, Boris Kozhemyakin, confirmed to RBC that a case was underway against the ex-governor under these articles. “I can firmly say that the investigation into the murders has been completed. We signed the final inspection protocol and so on. It was October 18th, ”he said.

RBC sent a request to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

In July, Kommersant wrote that the charges under the article on organizing a criminal community were brought against the defendants in the case of financial fraud in the Torex group of companies close to Furgal. According to the investigators, the members of the organized criminal group prepared fictitious documents, with the help of which the group’s enterprises could receive “knowingly bad” loans. The co-owner of Torex, Nikolai Mistryukov, and the lawyer Roman Shukhov, who did not hold official positions in the group, were, according to the investigation, represented the interests of Furgal in the OCG.