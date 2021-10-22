Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone filmed together for the first time in months

Leonardo DiCaprio / Camila Morrone

Recently, the only woman with whom Leonardo DiCaprio regularly got into the lenses of the paparazzi was Jennifer Lawrence – they starred in the film “Don’t Look Up” together. But the personal life of the 46-year-old actor has not been heard for a long time. But yesterday Leo was photographed on the beach in Malibu with his 23-year-old lover, model Camila Morrone. The lovers rested not alone, but in the company of friends, including Leo’s friend and colleague, actor Emil Hirsch.

The last time DiCaprio and Morrone were seen together in December, after that they did not appear in public together – obviously, the actor was busy filming. The couple’s romance has been going on for more than three years, but their relationship has not yet reached a new level.

Nevertheless, according to insiders, Leo is very happy and confident that he finally met that one.

Camila is the girl of his dreams. She is young, sweet and simple. She gets along well with his family, and he gets along well with her family. They’ve known each other for ages and it works great in their relationship.

– the source shared.

Lovers try not to advertise their personal lives and lead a closed lifestyle. For such closeness, Morrone has an explanation: