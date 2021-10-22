Lithuania, calling on Ukraine to abandon Belarusian electricity, increased its consumption – InoTV

Rada deputy Andrei Gerus said that Lithuania, which called on Ukraine to abandon Belarusian electricity, increased the supply of electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant, registering them as supplies from Latvia. According to “First Square”, the deputy believes that such a policy of Lithuania is pragmatic for the sake of its national economic interests.

Lithuania has increased supplies of electricity from Belarus, formalizing them as supplies from Latvia, while urging Ukraine to abandon Belarusian electricity. According to “Pershy Nezalezhniy”, Andrey Gerus, a deputy from the Servant of the People party, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

According to Gerus, Ukraine has a ban on the import of electricity from Belarus, which was also called for by the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda. But Lithuania itself did not prohibit the supply of Belarusian electricity, formalizing them according to documents as an import through Latvia.

“But physically, electricity came to Lithuania from Belarus – everyone saw it and understood it, and the Lithuanian Energy Minister publicly admitted that Lithuania consumes electricity from the Belarusian NPP. After the completion of the repairs on October 4, the first unit of the Belarusian NPP was re-connected to the grid, and on October 12 the power unit reached its capacity of 1170 MW. It was on October 4 that a sharp increase in the supply of electricity to Lithuania began. If in September supplies were at the level of 100-300 MW per year, then in the second half of October they were more than 500 MW per year. And on October 19 there was the maximum figure for the last six months – 814 MW per hour of Belarusian electricity entered Lithuania.

It is obvious that even now Lithuania receives significant amounts of electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant, against which, as we have heard, Lithuania is fighting. Also, in early October, Lithuania doubled the import of electricity from the Russian Federation (from Kaliningrad)“, – emphasized Gerus.

The MP believes that this policy of Lithuania is pragmatic for the sake of its national economic interests.

“I think Lithuania will be doing well this winter, without serious risks of power shortages“, – summed up Gerus.

As the channel recalls, on September 29, 2021, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, until November 1, extended the ban on the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus.

On October 13, the Ministry of Energy announced that it was not considering lifting the ban on the import of Belarusian electricity in this heating season.

At the same time, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that the economic advantage of Ukraine from the synchronization of its unified energy system with the European grid will amount to $ 1.5 billion per year.