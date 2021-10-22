Little daughter Scarlett Johansson managed to recognize her mother in “Home Alone 3”

Released in 1997, Home Alone 3 was the first film in the franchise to not feature Macaulay Culkin and the rest of the cast from the first two parts of the story. Nevertheless, this tape became one of the first in the career of Scarlett Johansson, who at the age of 11 got the role of the older sister of the protagonist – Molly Pruitt.

In a recent interview with People, the actress said that on one of the winter days she arranged a marathon of films from the 90s with her daughter, and Rose Dorothy especially liked the films Home Alone. At first, Johansson did not say that she was filming in the third part, hoping that the 6-year-old girl would understand everything herself, but in the end she had to resort to a little hint.

“I just wanted her to make this discovery herself. Of course it didn’t, because how can an 11-year-old me remind her of me now? And I said: “Who is this person ?!” And she’s like, “You?” – said Scarlett.

Since filming in Home Alone 3, Johansson has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry, and in 2020 she received two Oscar nominations at once – for the lead role in Marriage Story and supporting role in Jojo Bunny. “. Scarlett’s most recognizable character remains the MCU’s Natasha Romanoff; however, it is too early to watch the adventures of the heroine Rose Dorothy, since these films have a stricter age rating.

But adult Marvel fans from July 8 will be able to watch “Black Widow” in all cinemas.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Julia Lebedeva