M.Video sales increased in Q3

M.Video Group released 3Q2021 operating results.

Main factors



General sales (GMV) The groups grew by 2% to 134.7 billion rubles. (VAT included).



General online sales companies grew by 17.1% to 91.2 billion rubles. (including VAT), amounting to 67.7% of the GMV group:

• Mobile platform turnover grew by 46.6% to RUB 65.2 billion. and accounted for 71.5% of total online sales

• The turnover of the web platform5 decreased by 22.3% to RUB 26 billion.



Number of active identified clients amounted to 19.6 million, of which 59.1% are OneRetail customers, the number of OneRetail customers increased by 30.7%.

Average check OneRetail clients exceeded this indicator for non-OneRetail clients by 28% – 11.7 thousand rubles against 9.1 thousand rubles.

M.Video and Eldorado mobile apps were installed 4.5 million times in the third quarter.

The average monthly number of active users (MAU) of mobile applications for customers amounted to more than 3.9 million, an increase of more than 2.5 times compared to the same period last year.

Factors influencing the results of the III quarter

In the third quarter of 2021, the group continued to develop the mobile OneRetail platform, including by transferring users from the website to mobile products, which will allow the company to communicate directly with customers in the future and use promotional and advertising mechanics more effectively. As a result, the traffic of M.Video and Eldorado client applications tripled, visits to the web platform decreased by 21%. The average check of OneRetail customers was 11,706 rubles, which is 28% higher than that of regular customers.

Growth indicators mobile platform up to 65.2 billion rubles. or 48% of GMV is provided by the following factors:

• Successfully launching new and updating existing digital products aimed at improving customer experience and conversions, including making the interaction between client and merchant apps more seamless.

• Development of the first personalized price offers (PERS_Price) based on artificial intelligence technologies for users of the mobile platform and M.Video website.

• Growth in downloads and conversion of custom mobile applications, active promotion and facilitation of purchases in stores through a mobile application.

Key indicators for 9 months

The group’s total sales (GMV) increased by 15.4% to RUB 393 billion. (VAT included).

The company’s total online sales grew by 38.5% to RUB 269.6 billion. (including VAT), amounting to 68.6% of the GMV group:

• Mobile platform turnover grew by 100.4% to RUB 180.4 billion. and accounted for 66.9% of total online sales.

• The turnover of the web platform decreased by 14.8% to 89.2 billion rubles.

Installations of M.Video and Eldorado user mobile applications exceeded 21 million, an increase of 4.3 times compared to last year.

The total number of SKUs presented on the group’s online platforms and in stores has increased 2.5 times since the beginning of the year – from 75 thousand to almost 170 thousand.

The chain of stores at the end of September 2021 amounted to 1,178 stores of all formats (+104 new stores in nine months) in 328 cities of Russia (+49 new cities for the period).

General Director of M.Video-Eldorado Group Alexander Izosimov:

The third quarter became one of the most active for us in terms of launching a whole pool of new services and features as part of the development of a mobile platform, general business digitalization, and at the same time a period of deliberate rejection of active promotional mechanics for a more transparent understanding of the market and the effectiveness of our marketing activities.

Against the background of the growth in the cost of attracting traffic through traditional tools, M.Video-Eldorado’s own mobile platform gains great value, which allows you to directly communicate with identified buyers, maximally adapting offers to the interests of the user. The number of active users of M.Video and Eldorado mobile client applications has grown to almost four million, two out of three of our regular customers use mobile solutions for seamless transactions in the store or online. Given the higher average check of such consumers and the frequency of purchases, the phased rollout of new promotional tools, such as personal price, is gradually transforming into sales growth. In September-October, the group returned to double-digit growth rates for GMV.

Volatility in 2020, driven by pandemic-related constraints, is also a key factor in assessing group dynamics. In the summer months of 2020, during which the main bans on the full-fledged operation of non-food retail were lifted, M.Video-Eldorado sales showed the maximum growth for the entire last year, which is usually not typical for this season. If we take 2019 as a basis, then sales of M.Video-Eldorado in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 28%, on an accrual basis over 9 months – by 31%.

