Magadan introduces QR codes to visit bars, hotels and cinema

In the Magadan region, it will be possible to visit public places only with a QR code. The corresponding changes were made to the decree of the government of the Magadan region 812-pp of October 21. The document is posted on the official Internet portal of legal information. The changes take effect on October 30, MagadanMedia reports.

According to the changes, from October 30 visits by citizens who have reached the age of 18:

1) mass events held in the premises or

outdoors, with the participation of more than 50 people;

2) hotels and other places for temporary residence;

3) restaurants and cafes with full catering,

cafeterias, fast food restaurants and self-service;

4) bars, discos, dance floors and venues

similar recreational activities;

5) cinemas ;;

6) concert halls, theaters;

7) multipurpose centers and similar establishments with a predominance

cultural service;

8) club-type institutions: clubs, palaces and houses of culture,

houses of folk art;

9) libraries, archives;

10) museums;

11) sports facilities;

12) massage parlors;

13) sports and recreation facilities: baths and showers

for the provision of general hygiene services, saunas, solariums, salons

for weight loss and slimming, etc.

It is carried out if such citizens have:

– either a QR code received using the application of the portal of state and municipal services (functions) “State services. Stopcoronavirus” (hereinafter referred to as the QR code), which confirms that they have received the second component of the vaccine against a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) or a single-component vaccine ;

– either a QR code, which confirms that they have suffered from COVID-19 and no more than six calendar months have passed since the date of their recovery;

– or a QR code, which confirms a negative laboratory test result for COVID-19 by PCR, selected no earlier than three calendar days before the presentation of the QR code.

A QR code is presented by a citizen on electronic devices or on paper in a format that allows him to scan it with a camera of a smartphone, tablet, or other similar device.

A visit to these objects upon presentation of a valid QR code is allowed after the employees of the object check the validity of the QR code presented by the visitor and the compliance of the data about the visitor contained in the QR code and in the identity document.

The peculiarities of QR-code registration can be established by the decree of the Government of the Magadan Region.

In confirmation of vaccination and laboratory test results for COVID-19 and contraindications to immunization against COVID-19, a citizen may submit a medical certificate and a medical report.