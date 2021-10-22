Magadan residents suggest boycotting shopping centers and closing supermarkets

From October 30, residents of the Magadan Region will be able to go to a bar, cinema or gym only with a QR code. This decision was made the day before and published on the portal of legal information. Earlier, the head of state announced a non-working week from October 30 to November 7, but not everyone will be able to diversify their leisure these days outside the apartment. Residents are outraged by the current situation and offer to boycott establishments to abolish the QR-code system, MagadanMedia reports.

As a reminder, in the Magadan Region, it will be possible to visit public places only with a QR code. The corresponding changes were made to the decree of the government of the Magadan region 812-pp of October 21. The changes take effect from October 30th.

Citizens who have reached 18 years of age will be able to attend mass events with the participation of more than 50 people, hotels, restaurants and cafes, bars, discos, cinemas, libraries, sports facilities, baths, tanning salons, and salons only if they have a QR code. It can be received by vaccinated, recovered, or people with a fresh negative test for coronavirus.

Under the post about this news on the MagadanMedia page in Instagram (16+), users express their opinion:

“Follow the example of Kazan! People have stopped visiting certain shopping centers. They will cancel everything themselves”

“That’s right. Moscow didn’t last two weeks.”

“Let’s all together not go anywhere”

“I propose to do as in Perm: just do not visit these places”

“Boycott establishments that support segregation!”

In addition, users suggest closing large supermarkets and shopping centers for visiting, as they believe that there are more crowds at the supermarket checkout counters than in restaurants and saunas. in addition, it will provide an opportunity to earn money for small shops.

By the way, a poll is being held in the editorial account on the topic of whether Kolyma residents have QR codes. At the moment, the votes are almost equally divided: 51% of those who voted have a code, 49 – no.