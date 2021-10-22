Marvel is going to sue for the rights to the “Avengers” with the heirs of the authors of the comic characters

The international human rights group Amnesty International has released a report on how the pandemic has affected free speech around the world. According to human rights activists, the authorities in many countries are using the current situation in order to restrict freedom of speech and stop criticism of the measures they are taking to combat the coronavirus.

Among the countries that the group criticized the group especially are Belarus, Brazil, Hungary, Egypt, Iran, Spain, Italy, China, Russia, Serbia, the USA, Uzbekistan, France, the Gulf countries and other countries in Africa and Southeast Asia.

According to the authors, limited access to scientific and balanced information, as well as political confrontation, led to widespread conspiracy theories, and as a result, people refused to vaccinate, wear masks, maintain social distance and other measures. Disputes about the effectiveness of certain vaccines have become a tool in the geopolitical struggle between countries. All this affected the overload of the health care system in many states, led to numerous deaths, and also undermined public confidence in the media and the authorities in general.

The group notes that authorities in some countries have used the pandemic as an excuse to clear the media space of criticism, political opposition and independent media. Restrictions on freedom of speech, the spread of misinformation about the pandemic, as well as restrictive measures are increasingly being used for political purposes without regard to people’s lives, the authors of the report write. AI is also confident that some of the measures taken are part of a large and ongoing campaign to curtail human rights in the named countries.

In China, Amnesty International writes, restrictions on freedom of speech and press have had a critical impact on the spread of the coronavirus. Doctors and some journalists have tried to talk about a previously unknown disease since December 2019, but the Chinese authorities did not take the necessary measures and, on the contrary, persecuted them for trying to talk about the disease. By February 2020 alone, according to the Ministry of Public Security, more than 5.5 thousand criminal cases were opened in the country against people who spoke about the coronavirus for “fabricating and deliberately disseminating false information.” The authorities also made active attempts to censor information about the coronavirus with blocking.

In Russia, human rights activists noted, laws were passed on the dissemination of deliberately false information and violation of sanitary and epidemiological standards, which are mainly used against activists and opposition politicians. A striking example was the so-called sanitary cases, which were initiated in several regions of Russia against supporters and associates of opposition leader Alexei Navalny after mass protests in the winter of 2021. Most of the defendants in these cases were held in a pre-trial detention center (some there fell ill with coronavirus due to non-compliance with sanitary standards by the police) and were sentenced to restraint of liberty. Pressure was also faced by doctors and members of health workers’ unions, who spoke of a shortage of equipment and personal protective equipment in hospitals across Russia.

In Uzbekistan, laws on the dissemination of information, which could cause panic or harm the state, were in force even before the pandemic. But it was during the spread of the coronavirus that the legislation was tightened – now people can face from five to ten years in prison for disseminating such information. Human rights activists claim that the authorities used these laws in order to hide data on the real extent of the spread of the disease in Uzbekistan and the state of the health care system.