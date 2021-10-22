Mask regime canceled in Belarus after criticism from Lukashenka

The Ministry of Health of Belarus canceled the mandatory mask regime, which was introduced in the country on October 9.

Earlier, the measure was criticized by Alexander Lukashenko. At a meeting on October 19, he demanded not to allow any pressure on people in matters of wearing protective equipment, distancing and vaccination.

The Belarusian service of Radio Liberty writes that Lukashenka at a meeting on Tuesday ordered the Ministry of Health to return scheduled examinations and operations. At the same time, the Belarusian Service notes that on October 21, a record number of new patients with coronavirus infection COVID-19 were registered in Belarus.

On Friday, it also became known that in the Belarusian capital, the decision of the city executive committee canceled the decision on compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for taxi drivers and couriers.

Interfax reports that over the past week, the daily increase in people infected with coronavirus in Belarus remains at a high level – about two thousand cases.

Doctors say the wards are overcrowded with choking coronavirus patients. Many Belarusians complain that it is difficult to test for COVID-19 in the country, and doctors do not come to sick patients’ homes, according to the Nastoye Vremya TV channel (included by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation in the list of media – foreign agents).

Western countries do not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimately elected president in the elections in August last year. Several packages of sanctions have been introduced against Lukashenka and his entourage for falsifying voting results and persecuting participants in mass protests in the country.

Belarus did not introduce quarantine during the pandemic. At the same time, it has one of the lowest percentages of coronavirus vaccinated among European countries. Last year, the Belarusian authorities more than once stated that they were able to defeat the coronavirus, but sometimes they recalled the pandemic, for example, when they did not receive parcels in isolation wards for detained citizens, Deutsche Welle notes.