Mask regime canceled in Belarus after Lukashenka’s words about “muzzles” :: Society :: RBC

The Ministry of Health announced the introduction of a mask regime and social distance throughout Belarus two weeks ago. The head of state criticized this decision. “Why did they raise the hubbub all over the country?” – Lukashenka wondered

The Ministry of Health of Belarus has canceled the requirement for a mandatory mask regime for citizens in the context of the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Explanations about the document published on the national legal Internet portal were presented by the press service of the department in Telegram.

“The requirement for the mandatory use of personal protective equipment by individuals when visiting objects, organizations, automobiles, with the exception of personal cars, air, water, rail transport, including the subway,” is excluded.

On October 9, the Belarusian Ministry of Health announced that an unfavorable epidemiological situation was observed in all regions of the country. In this regard, the department announced the introduction of a mask regime and social distance throughout Belarus. This is the first time in the entire pandemic when it was decided to introduce the mask mode in all regions at once. In the fall of last year, it already operated everywhere, including in Minsk, but the requirement was introduced in turn by individual regions. In addition, earlier only legal entities were responsible for non-compliance with the restrictions. The organization could be fined, but no punishment was provided for citizens. Now a change has been made to the rules: violators themselves can answer for violation of the established security measures.

The Ministry of Health reported that the rules for wearing masks and observing social distance will apply, including when visiting shops, catering, theaters, cinemas, cultural events, stadiums, enterprises, healthcare institutions, pharmacies, as well as in public transport, including taxis.