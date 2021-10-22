Mask regime canceled in Belarus

https://ria.ru/20211022/maski-1755732259.html

MINSK, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Health of Belarus canceled its requirement for a mandatory mask regime for individuals in conditions of COVID-19, the ministry’s press service said on Friday. On September 20, Minister of Health of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich announced the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the republic. Polyclinics and hospitals have been switched to an operating mode characteristic of an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus. By the decision of the Ministry of Health on October 9, the country introduced the mandatory wearing of masks and the observance of social distance in public places. On October 18, the Ministry of Health of Belarus announced that it had decided to suspend the provision of routine medical care in polyclinics. However, at a meeting on the epidemiological situation, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke out against compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, against fines for non-observance of the mask regime, and also demanded not to cancel the provision of routine medical care. According to him, it is necessary to fight the spread of infection by increasing the personal responsibility of people to others, and not by fines and coercion. According to the president, “each person should dispose of his destiny as he sees fit.” , including the subway, “the press service said in the Telegram channel. At the same time, the resolution updated sanitary and anti-epidemic measures during the period of registration of cases of COVID-19 infection. “We are talking about ensuring control by the heads of facilities and organizations over how respiratory protection equipment is used by workers and individuals. Including in the absence of the possibility of organizing conditions for maintaining a social distance of 1-1.5 meters,” the message says. According to him, a plan for organizing work in a mode that ensures compliance with the conditions of an infectious hospital should be developed in hospital healthcare organizations. “It is also necessary to develop zoning schemes in outpatient clinics and hospital organizations, observing the logistics of moving patients and workers,” the press service added.

