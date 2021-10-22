Mask regime in Belarus canceled after criticism of Lukashenka

The Belarusian Ministry of Health canceled the mask regime for residents and guests of the republic. This was reported by the press service of the department.

“The requirement for the mandatory use of personal protective equipment by individuals when visiting objects, organizations, automobiles, with the exception of personal cars, air, water, rail transport, including the subway,” says the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of Belarus.

The message also noted that anti-epidemic measures were updated in the text during the period of registration of cases of COVID-19. “We are talking about ensuring control by the heads of facilities and organizations over the use of respiratory protection by workers and individuals,” the decree says.

On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko criticized forced vaccinations, as well as possible fines for lack of masks and raids by law enforcement officers to check compliance with epidemiological requirements.

The mask regime was introduced this fall for less than two weeks. On October 9, the Ministry of Health of Belarus introduced the mandatory wearing of masks and the observance of social distancing in public places. Nine days later, the department announced the suspension of the provision of routine medical care. But Lukashenka didn’t like it. He believes that the fight against coronavirus and its spread is necessary by increasing the personal responsibility of people, and not by fines and punishments. Lukashenka stressed that “every person should dispose of his own destiny as he sees fit.”

At the same time, on September 20, Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich announced a new – fourth – wave of coronavirus.

On Thursday, October 21, the Belarusian head said, referring to doctors, that the coronavirus could have a beneficial effect on the course of oncology.

“COVID not only at this stage crushed the flu, that is, people practically do not get the flu. But oncologists suspect that oncology has dropped significantly, not because people do not apply. They’ve already noticed it. Something like this is happening, ”Lukashenka said in a video posted by the Pool Pervyi Telegram channel.

He added that he hopes that cancer is the same as with the flu: “Because COVID patients are easier for us to treat. It’s hard for you, but it’s easier for us than for cancer. Therefore, God grant that COVID is a cure for cancer, ”the head of the republic suggested.

But oncologists interviewed by Gazeta.Ru said that there is no evidence yet that coronavirus is capable of treating cancer.

“I think Alexander Grigorievich is wrong, there are no such hypotheses. On the contrary, if a patient suffers from cancer, goes through a stage of active treatment and develops covid disease, the risk of dying is much higher than that of a person who is not being treated for cancer, ”said Mikhail Laskov, a doctor at the Clinic of Outpatient Oncology and Hematology.

Andrei Korzhikov, a surgeon-oncologist, a radiologist at the Scandinavian Health Center, agrees with him. “The appealability for cancer of various localizations has not decreased at all. Covid significantly worsens the condition of both healthy and cancer patients, “he said, adding that doctors fear that the coronavirus, on the contrary, is more severe in such patients.