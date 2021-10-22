https://ria.ru/20211022/elektrichestvo-1755801826.html

Massive power outages occurred in three regions

Mass power outages occurred in three regions – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Massive power outages occurred in three regions

Residents of three regions of the Northwestern Federal District faced massive power outages, the Ministry of Energy reports. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T14: 40

2021-10-22T14: 40

2021-10-22T15: 12

incidents

Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/50078/26/500782693_0:157:2998:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_485e1f145b90c9f88837387188c50ee9.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Residents of three regions of the Northwestern Federal District faced massive power outages, the Ministry of Energy reports. energy supply “, – said Deputy Minister Yevgeny Grabchak in the department’s Telegram channel. According to him, emergency recovery work is underway, in which more than 90 teams of 317 people and 97 units of special equipment are involved. in Tver, Kaliningrad, Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk regions. There may also be shutdowns. “The Ministry of Energy has taken special control over the situation with the restoration and, together with the government commission for ensuring energy supply, is taking all the necessary measures,” Grabchak said. readiness. As predicted by the weather center “Phobos”, a storm hit the North-West of Russia. In Pskov and Veliky Novgorod, wind gusts can reach 23 meters per second, in St. Petersburg – 25 meters per second, the wave height in the Gulf of Finland is three to five meters. Due to bad weather, residents of Finland and Lithuania also faced power outages.

https://ria.ru/20211022/damba-1755729941.html

https://ria.ru/20211020/pogoda-1755421014.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/50078/26/500782693_166-0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_178da7785ee1b1ba4e56d3b23c5f78a7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, ministry of energy of the russian federation (minenergo of russia), russia