Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will work together again

The actors were pleased with the joint script for “The Last Duel” and will certainly delight us with new joint projects.

The bromance between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is a perfect example of a friendship spanning decades. Future Hollywood stars grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts and became best friends when Affleck was 8 and Damon was 10. Since the late 1980s, they have repeatedly starred together, from episodes in the melodrama “Field of Wonders” and ending with the main roles in the upcoming epic by Ridley Scott “The Last Duel.” Damon and Affleck also wrote the script for this film, in collaboration with screenwriter and director Nicole Holofsener. Interestingly, such a collaboration was only the second in a long and fruitful career of actors, although the first experience of such collaboration was extremely successful.

In the mid-1990s, Matt and Ben lived in Los Angeles and rented a house on the beach, where crowds of people constantly hung out. The setting was not at all working, but the motivated guys managed to finish what they started: a thriller script about a young man with incredible intellectual abilities, which later grew into a poignant story of growing up a lonely genius. In 1997, Good Will Hunting won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, and Damon was nominated for Best Actor in both awards (but only Robin Williams was favored by the Academy). After such a breakthrough, the career take-off for both artists was a matter of time.

However, on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, Damon admitted that Will was not very efficient. Due to inexperience, the co-authors covered thousands of pages before arriving at a version that suited them. Well, on the other hand, the bosses did not rush – no one cared about what they were doing, no one sat above their hearts with deadlines, and they simply did not know what else they could do.

“Now we realized that over 30 years in cinematography we have learned something about the necessary structure of pictures, and the process has gone much faster. It turned out to be not as laborious as we feared, so I think that in the future we will write a lot more “– said Damon.