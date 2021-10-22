https://ria.ru/20211022/gretsiya-1755727656.html
Matvienko confessed her love for Greece
Matvienko confessed her love for Greece – Russia news today
Matvienko confessed her love for Greece
Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said that she has special feelings for Greece after she was Russia’s ambassador to Athens, and is happy again … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
2021-10-22T08: 14
2021-10-22T08: 14
2021-10-22T08: 14
tourism
Greece
Greek parliament
Federation Council of the Russian Federation
Valentina Matvienko
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1d/1752268909_0-0:2770:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_0b63fd42f3f0384e74d84cf3f2362185.jpg
ATHENS, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said she had special feelings for Greece after she was Russia’s ambassador to Athens and was happy to come to Greece again. Matvienko was Russia’s ambassador to Greece in 1997-1998. Now the chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament is in Athens in connection with the participation of the chairmen of parliaments in the European conference. According to Matvienko, she has many friends in Greece, she still maintains contacts with them, despite the fact that she left 23 years ago. Greece. “In Russia, there was a special attitude towards Greece 200 years ago, when Greece began its liberation struggle. Then, after all, the Greeks played a very important role in the Russian Empire. The Greeks held high state posts. Mr. Kapodistrias (the first ruler of Greece, John Kapodistrias – ed. ) was even the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Both then and now Russia has very warm feelings for Greece, “Matvienko said. According to her, the number of Russian tourists to Greece is growing every year. “They come here in such a warm, friendly atmosphere,” she said.
https://ria.ru/20211014/gretsiya-1754407226.html
Greece
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1d/1752268909_0-0:2462:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_25f6d139227c523a6ca4124cc1918e2a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
greece, greece parliament, federation council of the russian federation, valentina matvienko, russia
Matvienko confessed her love for Greece
Matvienko in 1997-1998 was the Russian ambassador to Greece. Now the chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament is in Athens in connection with the participation of the chairmen of parliaments in the European Conference.
“The peoples of Russia and Greece are bound, of course, by close ties of friendship, a common history, our Christian values and mutual respect and love for each other. Of course, I have special feelings for Greece. I fell in love with your country. Greece will forever remain in my heart , and I came back to Greece with such joy. You know, for me this is a breath of fresh air. Greece is a very beautiful country. Wonderful amazing people, kind, open, hospitable, “Matvienko said in an interview for the Parliamentary Tribune program of the Greek Parliament TV channel …
According to Matvienko, she has many friends in Greece, she still maintains contacts with them, despite the fact that she left Greece 23 years ago.
“In Russia, there was a special attitude towards Greece 200 years ago, when Greece began its liberation struggle. Then, after all, the Greeks played a very important role in the Russian Empire. The Greeks held high state posts. even the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Both then and now Russia has very warm feelings for Greece, “Matvienko said.
According to her, the number of Russian tourists to Greece is growing every year. “They come here in such a warm, friendly atmosphere,” she said.
Greece has announced the date of the opening of the summer season in 2022