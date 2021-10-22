Matvienko confessed her love for Greece

Matvienko confessed her love for Greece

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said that she has special feelings for Greece after she was Russia's ambassador to Athens

ATHENS, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said that she has special feelings for Greece after she was the Russian ambassador in Athens, and she was happy to come to Greece again.

Matvienko in 1997-1998 was the Russian ambassador to Greece. Now the chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament is in Athens in connection with the participation of the chairmen of parliaments in the European Conference.

“The peoples of Russia and Greece are bound, of course, by close ties of friendship, a common history, our Christian values ​​and mutual respect and love for each other. Of course, I have special feelings for Greece. I fell in love with your country. Greece will forever remain in my heart , and I came back to Greece with such joy. You know, for me this is a breath of fresh air. Greece is a very beautiful country. Wonderful amazing people, kind, open, hospitable, “Matvienko said in an interview for the Parliamentary Tribune program of the Greek Parliament TV channel …

According to Matvienko, she has many friends in Greece, she still maintains contacts with them, despite the fact that she left Greece 23 years ago.

“In Russia, there was a special attitude towards Greece 200 years ago, when Greece began its liberation struggle. Then, after all, the Greeks played a very important role in the Russian Empire. The Greeks held high state posts. even the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Both then and now Russia has very warm feelings for Greece, “Matvienko said.

According to her, the number of Russian tourists to Greece is growing every year. “They come here in such a warm, friendly atmosphere,” she said.

