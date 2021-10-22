https://ria.ru/20211022/gretsiya-1755727656.html

Matvienko confessed her love for Greece

Matvienko confessed her love for Greece – Russia news today

Matvienko confessed her love for Greece

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said that she has special feelings for Greece after she was Russia's ambassador to Athens

ATHENS, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said she had special feelings for Greece after she was Russia’s ambassador to Athens and was happy to come to Greece again. Matvienko was Russia’s ambassador to Greece in 1997-1998. Now the chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament is in Athens in connection with the participation of the chairmen of parliaments in the European conference. According to Matvienko, she has many friends in Greece, she still maintains contacts with them, despite the fact that she left 23 years ago. Greece. “In Russia, there was a special attitude towards Greece 200 years ago, when Greece began its liberation struggle. Then, after all, the Greeks played a very important role in the Russian Empire. The Greeks held high state posts. Mr. Kapodistrias (the first ruler of Greece, John Kapodistrias – ed. ) was even the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Both then and now Russia has very warm feelings for Greece, “Matvienko said. According to her, the number of Russian tourists to Greece is growing every year. “They come here in such a warm, friendly atmosphere,” she said.

