Mazda is preparing a new crossover: the first image of the CX-60

The premiere of the new SUV of the Japanese brand will take place in 2022. The model is likely to have several hybrid versions as well.

Overall, Mazda is doing well in the European market. Sales seriously “sagged” only in “covid” 2020, when dealers were able to sell only 149,794 copies (almost 40% less than in 2019). This year, Mazda’s dynamics are again positive: in January-August (there is no more recent data yet), customers bought 107,670 cars (26.2% more than in the first eight months of 2020).

This month it became known that Mazda intends to introduce several new crossovers in the next couple of years. As we reported earlier, in 2022-2023, the CX-70 (with two rows of seats) and CX-90 (with three rows of seats) crossovers will enter the US and Canadian markets, these cars will be on a new platform and with a longitudinal engine arrangement. In the same period, the CX-60 (designed for five) and the CX-80 (designed for seven riders) debuted in Europe and Japan. In fact, in the future, the so-called “American” SUVs will begin to be supplied to other countries where they will be in demand.

Information about one of the announced new products – Mazda CX-60 – is still kept secret. It is known that the premiere will take place in 2022, and in the same year it will reach dealers in the old world and home markets. More exact dates for the debut and start of sales in the company have not yet been indicated.

In the photo: Mazda CX-5 salon

There is no official information about how the new five-seat crossover will look like. The designer of the Spanish edition motor.es offered his own version of the exterior of the future model. It is assumed that the exterior of the SUV will be sporty and will be executed in the spirit of minimalism, since the Japanese still use elements of the KODO style. The presented render is based on patent images that have appeared on the Web earlier.

It is expected that the creators of the exterior of the Mazda CX-60 will decide not to seriously deviate from the current corporate design. However, it is worth noting that the car has a slightly different radiator grille on the render, which is connected to the all-LED head optics of a new form. This visually gives the design a little aggressiveness. Other air intakes will be integrated into the front bumper. There are no images of the stern and interior yet.

Render Mazda CX-60

According to preliminary data, the new product will be based on a new rear-wheel drive platform. Details about her will appear later. Also, there is no exact data yet on the motor range of the future CX-60. According to the publication, the lineup is likely to include gasoline and diesel engines Skyactiv-X. In addition, the model will have several hybrid modifications.

Recall that in Russia the most popular car of the Japanese brand has been the Mazda CX-5 crossover for a long time. As a result of sales in January-September 2021, dealers sold 13,682 copies in our market. This result is 0.9% less than in the first three quarters of 2020. The indicator provided the SUV with the 23rd line in the list of the most popular models in the Russian Federation in 2021.