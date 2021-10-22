MCDEX becomes the first investment of the new Binance fund, Houston firefighters retirees invest heavily in BTC and ETH

The chosen startup is interesting in that the decentralized platform created by it allows you to trade perpetual swaps on any assets with a leverage of 1 to 15.

The founders of the Binance exchange predict in the near future increased supervision of crypto derivatives platforms, which involves verification, leverage limitation, and a ban on trading in certain countries.

The DEX exchange MCDEX easily bypasses the above obstacles. In addition, its smart contract and the AMM system, built on the BSC blockchain, allows to trade contract tokens with a speed and slippage that is no worse than similar indicators in centralized trading terminals. Today, MCDEX is the largest DEX derivatives exchange in the BSC ecosystem.

The Houston Firefighters Pension Fund has invested $ 25 million in the purchase of BTC and ETH. Investments were found in reports for the third quarter, purchases occurred at the time of the decline in the cryptocurrency market.

Ajit Singh, manager of a fund for survivors of firefighters and their families, explained the acquisition of digital assets as a sufficient level of mass distribution.

According to Singh, the allocation of 0.6% of the total investment is a small fraction of the risk for the opportunity to make significant profits in the future, as cryptocurrencies continue to be adopted by the masses and businesses.

Now the size of the total pension investment of the Houston fund reaches $ 4.1 billion for 6,600 firefighters. Most of them are invested in stocks, less in various bonds.