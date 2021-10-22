Megan Fox came out in a stunning image: the star combined a leather top and wide jeans

After starting a relationship with Colson Baker, the Hollywood actress radically changed her style. Megan gave up baggy hoodies, leggings, regular sweatshirts and unusual combinations of things.

Now the celebrity is betting on feminine outfits, she shows off her flawless figure and tries on trendy wardrobe items.

Megan Fox’s image

The 35-year-old actress was released in a beautiful outfit. She tried on a leather cropped jacket with ties, matching the product with wide blue jeans.

Megan Fox complemented her image with black laconic heels and a blue minimalist bag. The beauty, as always, loosened her hair, making light waves. She wore silver hoop earrings and rich makeup on her face.

Her look consisted entirely of things that she created together with the British brand Boohoo. In her interview, Megan noted that she created clothes that would emphasize femininity. She also said that she left several images for herself at once, so fans of the actress will be able to see Megan more than once in clothes of her own collection.



Spectacular image of Megan Fox / Photo from instagram Maeve Reilly



