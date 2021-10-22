Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may lose all royal privileges due to their interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

39-year-old Meghan Markle and 36-year-old Prince Harry, who two days ago announced their imminent addition to the family, plan to give a big interview to Oprah Winfrey – the Duchess of Sussex is on friendly terms with her. The famous TV presenter is going to talk with the spouses about their life in the UK, marriage, moving to the United States, parenting, charity work and how they live under strong public pressure all the time. This will be the first public appearance of the couple, where they will talk about the decision to step down from royal duties and leave the UK. The interview is scheduled for release on March 7th.

As the royal source noted, the palace was unlikely to be overjoyed at this news – the dukes could lose all their remaining royal privileges. Queen Elizabeth II can ask her grandson and his wife to refuse to work with charitable organizations, of which they are patrons, and Prince Harry runs the risk of losing all honorary military ranks.

Meghan Markle may have to step down as patron of the National Theater in London, unless she negotiates another position. When she was appointed to this position in 2019, it was a very important gesture of support from Elizabeth II, as she was the patroness of the theater for 45 years.

So far, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the couple’s upcoming interview.

Whether Meghan and Harry informed the royal family in advance of their plans to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey is unknown. But, according to the royal source, they were not obliged to do this anyway.

The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the royal family, and therefore any decisions they make regarding media obligations are only for them.

– he noted.