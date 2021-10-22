Meghan Markle spoke about the hellish life in the palace. Now the network wants to abolish the monarchy

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was released on CBS on March 7. They described how they encountered racist comments at the palace and survived the move to the United States. After the publication on social networks, calls began to be heard to abolish the monarchy – people were especially outraged by the words that the palace was discussing what color the skin of Markle’s child was.
"The Decision That Saved My Life": Meghan Markle – on life in a palace and moving to the USA
