Merkacheva spoke about the investigation film about the falsification of the case against the administrator of the public “Police Ombudsman”

Eva Merkacheva, a member of the Public Monitoring Commission of Moscow, spoke about the investigation film about the falsification of the case against the administrator of the “Police Ombudsman” public, ex-employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vladimir Vorontsov. She reported the details on the air of the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

The film is called “Rescuing the Police Ombudsman” and is available for watching on YouTube. “In the film, Vorontsov’s former colleagues, the police, are trying to investigate and prove that all the cases against him were falsified. How it was? A girl is found to prosecute Vorontsov: she is a former police officer who was fired. She acts as a bait, pretending that she allegedly had some conflicts with Vorontsov. And then the CSS of the Moscow police arrives, they process her, persuade her to testify. Then they rewrite these testimonies exactly as they need, so that all this would fit under the article of the Criminal Code, ”said E. Merkacheva.

According to her, the film shows that the police persuaded the girl to testify against Vorontsov with the help of gifts. “The most interesting thing is how they treat her: they take her to Moscow, rent an expensive hotel for her, buy expensive clothes in Italian boutiques. That is, in fact, they bribe her, and all this for budget money, “- said E. Merkacheva.

She noted that since the girl was a victim in the case, the other day there was a trial where she retracted her testimony against Vorontsov and said that everything was falsified and that he was innocent. “This film was released at the same time. I have not seen or heard anything more ambitious lately. This, of course, is a blow to the Moscow city police department, specifically to the CSS. All names and surnames are mentioned. It is not clear what will happen next, ”added E. Merkacheva.

She also said that after the release of this film, Vorontsov’s lawyer called her, who “was very worried that these guys would now either be imprisoned, or planted something on them, or even be killed”. “I said that it shouldn’t be like that, because the story has become public. And if something happens to them, it will be clear who did it, because in this film everyone is named: from colonels to generals, ”said E. Merkacheva.

She believes that after this film “at least an official investigation should be carried out, as a maximum, criminal cases should be initiated.” “Because of what is shown in the film, there are several articles of the Criminal Code, in addition to abuse of office and falsification of the case,” concluded E. Merkacheva.