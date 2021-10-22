https://ria.ru/20211022/merkel-1755853903.html

Merkel called the EU’s conflict with Warsaw a political one

Merkel called the EU-Warsaw conflict political – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Merkel called the EU’s conflict with Warsaw a political one

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the dispute between Brussels and Poland a political issue, not a legal one. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T18: 05

2021-10-22T18: 05

2021-10-22T18: 05

in the world

Warsaw

Germany

Poland

Angela Merkel

European Union

Mateusz Moravetski

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/14/1746599636_0-0:3103:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_ee01f48dda22c2d5938547025d89fcd8.jpg

BERLIN, October 22 – RIA Novosti. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the dispute between Brussels and Poland a political issue, not a legal one. – behind this endless spiral, because the rule of law, and in this case, the independence of justice is the central pillar of European values. This is not a legal problem, but a political task, “Merkel said following the summit of EU leaders. According to her, the solution of this problems must be sought in the framework of political dialogue, respecting each other. Merkel added that the European Commission, as the “keeper” of the EU treaties, is a key player in this dispute and the Chancellor assured the EC of her support. rule of law. Earlier, the crisis of the rule of law in Poland threatened the allocation of EU funding to Warsaw. Recently, the Constitutional Court of Poland confirmed the superiority of the constitution of the republic over the legislation of the European Union against the background of several verdicts of the EU Court, which condemned the actions of the Polish authorities. Last week, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, instructed to study the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in order to take further measures.

https://ria.ru/20211012/polyaki-1754138077.html

Warsaw

Germany

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/14/1746599636_152 0:2881:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cdbb27f2c530d41ad0f57e20301da7bf.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, warsaw, germany, poland, angela merkel, european union, mateusz moravetsky