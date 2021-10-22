Ministry of Education and Science allowed universities to postpone holidays to non-working days :: Society :: RBC

The ministry issued an order that gave the heads of universities the right to postpone the holidays to non-working days imposed by Putin due to the spread of coronavirus

The Ministry of Education and Science allowed the heads of universities that are subordinate to the department to postpone the holidays for students on non-working days, which were previously announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the worsening situation with the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

“The heads of educational and scientific organizations have the right to carry out the transfer of vacations provided for by the educational calendar,” the text of the order says.

On the morning of October 22, the Ministry of Education and Science proposed two more options for the work of universities on non-working days. Educational institutions can provide for the training of students in the format of independent work or using distance technologies, said the head of the department Valery Falkov.

The ministry’s order says that when students are transferred to the format of independent work, educational institutions must provide them with appropriate methodological support. When introducing distance learning, universities should ensure the quality of implementation of educational programs, the document says. Also, the Ministry of Education and Science obliged the heads of educational and scientific organizations to ensure uninterrupted access of students to the electronic information and educational environment. For universities not under the jurisdiction of the ministry, the provisions of the order are of a recommendatory nature.