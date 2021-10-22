https://ria.ru/20211022/vakitsnatsiya-1755876417.html
Ministry of Health allows simultaneous vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza
Ministry of Health allowed simultaneous vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
Ministry of Health allows simultaneous vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza
The Ministry of Health has allowed vaccinations against coronavirus infection and influenza. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021
2021-10-22T20: 16
2021-10-22T20: 16
2021-10-22T20: 35
spread of coronavirus
society
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
health – society
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/07/1740251651_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a91f19490d9aba3cdce723e929b4e799.jpg
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Health allowed to vaccinate against coronavirus infection and influenza. “The Ministry of Health of Russia allowed simultaneous vaccination against covid and influenza, the corresponding changes have been made to the instructions for the medical use of the Gam-Covid-Vak (Sputnik V) vaccine,” service department. The interaction of “Sputnik V” with a drug for the prevention of influenza was studied during preclinical studies. They showed that the immunogenicity of vaccines does not decrease with their simultaneous administration. As the ministry specified, in such cases, vaccinations will be given in different parts of the body, for example, in the left and right shoulder. Over the past day, 37,141 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Russia. , 1,064 people became victims of the disease. Both of these indicators were the highest during the pandemic. At the same time, for four days in a row, the number of deaths with coronavirus infection does not fall below a thousand people. In total, 8 136 305 cases of infection were recorded in Russia, 228 453 patients died. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
https://ria.ru/20211022/golikova-1755824159.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/07/1740251651_273-0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b736dac61c582e57f69e90dc10213f7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, russia, coronavirus covid-19, health – society
Ministry of Health allows simultaneous vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Health has allowed vaccinations against coronavirus infection and influenza.
“The Russian Ministry of Health allowed simultaneous vaccination against covid and influenza, the corresponding changes have been made to the instructions for the medical use of the vaccine” Gam-Covid-Vak “(” Sputnik V “),” the ministry’s press service said.
The interaction of “Sputnik V” with a drug for the prevention of influenza was studied during preclinical studies. They showed that the immunogenicity of vaccines does not decrease with their simultaneous administration.
As specified in the ministry, in such cases, vaccinations will be given in different parts of the body – for example, in the left and right shoulder.
Golikova announced the deterioration of the situation with coronavirus in 14 regions
Over the past day, 37,141 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia, 1,064 people became victims of the disease. Both of these indicators were the highest during the pandemic. At the same time, for four days in a row, the number of deaths with coronavirus infection does not fall below the mark of a thousand people.
In total, 8 136 305 cases of infection were recorded in Russia, 228 453 patients died.