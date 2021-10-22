“Mixed in Russian”: Ukraine complained about the quality of gas

https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755720852.html

Ukrainians got a mess with Russian gas

"Russian is mixed in": Ukraine complained about the quality of gas

Ukrainians got a mess with Russian gas

Complaints of Ukrainians about the quality of gas may be related to the fact that Ukrainian fuel is being mixed with Russian, the head of the Union told the UBR.ua portal … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Complaints of Ukrainians about the quality of gas may be related to the fact that Ukrainian fuel is being mixed with Russian, Oleg Popenko, the head of the Union of Consumers of Utilities of Ukraine, told UBR.ua. for which the water does not boil well, and the dishes “smolder” in the ovens. According to UBR.ua, many people note a decrease in the calorific value of gas and its bad smell. According to experts, a decrease in the calorific value of gas may occur due to the fact that the fuel is poorly purified. “In fact, ours mix Russian gas with Ukrainian gas in order to somehow preserve the quality,” Popenko said. He noted that gas “is taken out of the pipe with all the impurities, sand and other things,” and then purified. If this is not done well enough, the quality of the “blue fuel” will suffer. At the same time, the cost of fuel will be lower, but it will be sold to Ukrainian consumers at the price of “normal” gas, Popenko added. Earlier, the Batkivshchyna party of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko demanded a state of emergency in the energy inflated utility rates. Former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said that the current authorities did not buy gas on time when the price was not so high, which will now cost $ 5 billion. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. From the beginning of August to the end of September, they more than doubled. The historical maximum was recorded on October 6 – 1937 dollars per thousand cubic meters.

Ukraine

2021

news

ru-RU

