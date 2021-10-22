“Mixed in Russian”: Ukraine complained about the quality of gas

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Complaints of Ukrainians about the quality of gas may be related to the fact that Ukrainian fuel is being mixed with Russian, Oleg Popenko, the head of the Union of Consumers of Utilities of Ukraine, told UBR.ua. for which the water does not boil well, and the dishes “smolder” in the ovens. According to UBR.ua, many people note a decrease in the calorific value of gas and its bad smell. According to experts, a decrease in the calorific value of gas may occur due to the fact that the fuel is poorly purified. “In fact, ours mix Russian gas with Ukrainian gas in order to somehow preserve the quality,” Popenko said. He noted that gas “is taken out of the pipe with all the impurities, sand and other things,” and then purified. If this is not done well enough, the quality of the “blue fuel” will suffer. At the same time, the cost of fuel will be lower, but it will be sold to Ukrainian consumers at the price of “normal” gas, Popenko added. Earlier, the Batkivshchyna party of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko demanded a state of emergency in the energy inflated utility rates. Former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said that the current authorities did not buy gas on time when the price was not so high, which will now cost $ 5 billion. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. From the beginning of August to the end of September, they more than doubled. The historical maximum was recorded on October 6 – 1937 dollars per thousand cubic meters.

05:03 10/22/2021 (updated: 05:39 10.22.2021)

“Mixed in Russian”: Ukraine complained about the quality of gas

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Complaints of Ukrainians about the quality of gas may be related to the fact that Ukrainian fuel is mixed with Russian, Oleg Popenko, the head of the Union of Consumers of Utilities of Ukraine, told the UBR.ua portal.

Residents of the country began to complain that the “blue fuel” has become worse to heat, because of which the water does not boil well, and the dishes in the ovens “smolder”. According to UBR.ua, many people note a decrease in the caloric content of gas and its bad smell.

According to experts, a decrease in the calorific value of gas may occur due to the fact that the fuel is poorly purified. “In fact, ours mix Russian gas with Ukrainian gas in order to somehow maintain the quality,” Popenko said.

He noted that the gas “is taken out of the pipe with all the impurities, sand and other things,” and then purified. If this is not done well enough, the quality of the “blue fuel” will suffer. At the same time, the cost of fuel will be lower, but it will be sold to Ukrainian consumers at the price of “normal” gas, Popenko added.

Earlier, the Batkivshchyna party of ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko demanded to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector due to the critical situation with gas reserves in the country and overstated utility tariffs. Former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk stated that the current authorities did not purchase gas on time, when the price was not so high, which will now result in losses of $ 5 billion.

Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. From the beginning of August to the end of September, they more than doubled. The historical maximum was recorded on October 6 – 1937 dollars per thousand cubic meters.

