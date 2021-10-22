Moldova introduced state of emergency due to energy crisis :: Business :: RBC

Prime Minister Natalya Gavrilitsa addressed the parliament with a request to declare a state of emergency. On October 19, she said that Moldova is facing “a serious crisis associated with a sharp increase in gas prices around the world.” Then she pointed out that the country’s authorities are negotiating with the Russian “Gazprom” to reduce fuel prices.

Moldova introduced high alert due to gas situation



“We have been negotiating with Gazprom for two months now, and they are not easy. Natural gas prices have risen sharply. <...> Currently, we do not have a final agreement or confidence that it will be reached, ”Gavrilitsa said, speaking in parliament before the vote.

According to her, the introduction of the state of emergency is a technical solution that will allow purchasing the required volume of natural gas from alternative sources in the event of an emergency. It is needed so that the authorities can allocate money from the budget to Energocom for the purchase of gas at market prices without delay.

A few days earlier, the authorities introduced a high alert regime in the country so that the “responsible institutions” could take measures to protect citizens and the country’s energy security. In particular, the government promised to develop a compensation package in connection with the rise in prices for natural gas.

Russia and Moldova signed a gas supply contract in 2006 and then extended it several times. The next term of the agreement expired on September 30, and then the parties extended it until the end of October. Under the agreements adopted, the cost of gas is revised on the basis of a special formula that takes into account the dynamics of fuel prices on the world market. The country’s infrastructure minister, Andrei Spinu, said that the authorities hope to conclude a new agreement with Gazprom by the end of October.