Moldovan authorities will consider the introduction of an emergency regime due to the gas crisis :: Economy :: RBC

Photo: Carlos Barria / Reuters



The Moldovan authorities may introduce an emergency regime due to a shortage of gas, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilica said at a meeting of the Emergency Situations Commission. Her words are reported by the local edition of Agora.

“Today, at a meeting of the Commission for Emergency Situations, it will be proposed to introduce a state of emergency in the country,” Gavrilitsa said, adding that. solutions are needed to urgently purchase natural gas from alternative sources. Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Mikhail Popshoi promised that the Legislature would support this step.

Moldova introduced high alert due to gas situation



On October 19, she said that Moldova is facing “a serious crisis associated with a sharp increase in gas prices around the world.” Then she pointed out that the country’s authorities are negotiating with the Russian “Gazprom” to reduce fuel prices. In particular, on October 21, a Moldovan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vladislav Kulminsky arrived in Moscow.

“Yesterday in Moscow, after negotiations on natural gas supplies, the situation changed, but we are not yet sure. Gazprom does not keep its word and does not supply the required volume of natural gas, ”Gavrilitsa said at a meeting of the Emergency Situations Commission.