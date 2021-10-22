https://ria.ru/20211022/ukraina-1755751586.html
Molotov cocktail thrown into the house of the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine
In Ukraine, a man was detained for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the house of the deputy head of the presidential office, the SBU press service reported.
KIEV, October 22 – RIA Novosti. In Ukraine, a man was detained who threw a Molotov cocktail at the house of the deputy head of the presidential office, the press service of the SBU reported. According to the RBK-Ukraine agency, the attack was on the house of Igor Zhovkva, who is responsible for the direction of the country’s European integration. “, – said in the department. According to the intelligence service, the violator was a 25-year-old man without a permanent place of work and residence. He said that on one of the sites he found an advertisement for an arson order. He allegedly received the victim’s address and instructions via Telegram. A criminal case was initiated under the article “deliberate destruction or damage to property.” The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.
