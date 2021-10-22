Moscow authorities told how they will calculate violations of measures using photos from concerts :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Donat Sorokin / TASS



Photos from concerts on social networks can become the basis for checking the organizers of events for compliance with anti-coronavirus measures, said Alexei Nemeryuk, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Mayor and Government of Moscow, Head of the Department of Trade and Services of the City of Moscow, on the air of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, published on YouTube.

“From the 28th, we will start to control how the mayor’s decree is being implemented. Surveillance cameras and social networks can help here. <...> Very often people post beautiful photos from some clubs, concerts, “Nemeryuk explained.

The representative of the mayor’s office noted that people, outraged by the violation of the ban on holding mass events, themselves send photos and ask why this is happening. He explained that in such cases “a representative is called, an explanation is obtained, and then, based on what actually happened, a protocol is drawn up.” Nemeryuk added that the decision is made by the court.

Due to the situation with the coronavirus, the authorities of Moscow and the Moscow region declared non-working days from October 28 to November 7. At this time, cafes and restaurants, shopping centers and non-food stores, as well as service organizations will be closed in the city and the region, schoolchildren will go on vacation.