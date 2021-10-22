Nabiullina explained the decision of the Central Bank to increase the key rate

Bank of Russia boosted the key rate of 75 basis points – up to 7.5% per annum. Inflation is developing significantly higher than the forecast and by the end of the year it is expected in the range of 7.4% – 7.9%. The ongoing monetary policy is aimed at bringing inflation back to 4%, according to a statement on the official website of the Central Bank. published 22 of October.

“If the situation develops in accordance with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia admits the possibility of further increases in the key rate at the next meetings. Decisions on the key rate will be made taking into account the actual and expected dynamics of inflation in relation to the target, the development of the economy over the forecast horizon, as well as the assessment of risks from internal and external conditions and the reaction of financial markets to them. According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, taking into account the ongoing monetary policy, annual inflation will decrease to 4% – 4.5% in 2022 and in the future will be close to 4%, ”the Central Bank explained.

Inflationary expectations

In the acceleration of annual inflation since the second half of August, a significant role is played by the rise in prices for fruits and vegetables. But the indicators reflecting the most stable processes of price dynamics, according to the Bank of Russia estimates, continue to be significantly above 4% in annual terms. “This is a reflection of the fact that strong growth in domestic demand is outstripping expansion opportunities across a wide range of industries. Against this background, it is easier for enterprises to transfer into prices the increased costs, including those associated with the rise in prices on world markets, ”the message says.

close 100% Alina Dzhus / “Gazeta.Ru”

In October, inflationary expectations of the population rose again and reached their maximum values ​​over the past five years. The latest data also points to an increase in enterprise price expectations, which remain near multi-year highs.

“Accelerated credit growth, lump-sum budget payments, real wage growth and low propensity for savings in households driven by heightened inflationary expectations are supporting the growth of consumer activity, especially in the non-food markets. Growing domestic and foreign demand and strong corporate profits support investment activity. At the same time, the restoration of the service sector is constrained by a difficult epidemic situation, ”the Central Bank explains.

Labor demand is growing across a wide range of industries, the regulator says. “At the same time, there is a deficit in many sectors, including due to the continuing restrictions on the inflow of foreign labor. The unemployment rate is near historic lows, and the number of vacancies is at historic highs. The situation on the labor market indicates that in the future, an increase in the steady growth rate of the Russian economy will be primarily determined by the growth rate of labor productivity, ”the Central Bank believes.

Will it be possible to support well ruble

The Bank of Russia predicts GDP growth in 2021 by 4% – 4.5%. In 2022-2024, the Russian economy, as the regulator expects, will grow by 2% – 3% annually.

Today’s key rate hike is the sixth in a year. Some experts believe that in this way it will be possible to support the ruble exchange rate.

In September, the annual inflation in Russia, according to analysts, rose to 7.4%. The increase in the average check of the grocery basket was noted by the head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina – she said that this figure for the week increased more than the level of general inflation.

The head of the Central Bank also said that the likelihood of a longer holding of the key rate at an increased level has grown, contrary to the previous forecast. The Board of Directors of the Central Bank, she said, considered the option of raising the key rate by 100 basis points at once.

Forecast for 2022

Nabiullina also noted that according to the baseline forecast, the rate in 2022 will average 7.3% – 8.3% per annum, and in 2023 – 5.5% – 6.5%. “That is, the key rate will return to its long-term neutral range no earlier than mid-2023,” she explained.

The Bank of Russia believes that it is too early to talk about the end of the monetary policy tightening cycle. “We will analyze how the situation is developing,” said the head of the Central Bank.

Nabiullina said current monetary conditions in Russia do not constrain business lending growth. “Loans to businesses are growing rapidly,” she said.

The Bank of Russia does not see the risks of large defaults and bankruptcies of Russian companies. “We do not see the risks of large defaults and bankruptcies due to the ability of companies to service debts,” Nabiullina said.

Moreover, the Central Bank is observing an increase in the profits of enterprises. “Of course, in every industry there are effective enterprises and not so much. Some ineffective enterprises should leave the market, making it possible to effectively expand their production, this is how the economy grows and labor productivity increases, “concluded the head of the Central Bank.

What is the key rate …

This is the percentage at which the Central Bank of Russia issues loans to commercial banks. At the same time, this is the maximum rate at which he accepts funds from banks for deposits.

The key rate at regular meetings is set by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank. And the rest of the rates on the regulator’s operations are tied to it. He changes the rate depending on the economic situation in the country, mainly to keep inflation in the region of the target of 4%. But this change, in turn, affects price fluctuations, the ruble exchange rate and, of course, all banking products.

The decision on the key rate is made taking into account the macroeconomic forecast, and preparation for it is a multi-stage process, the article says. TASS…

… and how it affects the economy

As the interest rate rises, so does interest on loans – consumer loans, mortgages and those that the business takes for development. The population in such a situation, as a rule, postpones consumption, which means that demand decreases. This helps to reduce inflation, but slows down economic growth. But rates on deposits, as a rule, increase, which increases their attractiveness.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, which will consider the level of the key rate, is scheduled for December 17 this year.

According to the results of the latest polls by sociological services, Russians named the rise in prices (61%), poverty and impoverishment of the population (36%) as the most acute problems in October 2021.

Weekly expenses of Russians for the year increased by 15.8% – such data leads “Romir”… So, from October 11 to 17, the indicator was 5168 rubles, which is 15.8% (704 rubles) more than in the same period in 2020. Compared to the previous week, expenses increased by 1.8% (RUB 93).