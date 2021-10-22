Nadezhda Savchenko and sister were caught with fake vaccination certificates :: Politics :: RBC

Nadezhda and Vera Savchenko

(Photo: Alexey Vovk / RIA Novosti)



Former People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Nadezhda Savchenko and her sister were caught at the Boryspil airport when they tried to enter Ukraine with fake vaccination certificates. This was reported by the UNIAN news agency with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine announced the arrest of a former MP and another woman, but the names of the suspects were not disclosed. “The documents have been seized, an investigation is underway (…) Information about the violations was handed over to the police,” the ministry said in a statement.

Nadezhda Savchenko was a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada in 2014-2019. She took part in the conflict in Donbass, was a gunner-operator of a Mi-24 helicopter, and took part in hostilities in eastern Ukraine. After that, she was taken prisoner by the militiamen, and later – in a Russian pre-trial detention center. In 2016, she was sentenced in Russia to 22 years in prison for the murder of two Russian journalists, attempted murder of civilians and illegal border crossing. In the same year, she was exchanged for two Russians.

In 2018, she was accused in Ukraine of an attempted coup. In 2019, she was released after her detention expired.