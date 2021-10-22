NATO agrees on a new strategic plan

Jens Stoltenberg announced the readiness of a new strategic plan for NATO. Details are not disclosed, but Reuters reporters say the plan includes containing potential aggression on NATO’s eastern flank, that is, from Russia.

The strategy implies preparation for a simultaneous attack in the Baltic and Black Sea – including the use of nuclear weapons, cyber attacks and space systems. Only on the development of digital technologies NATO plans to spend 1 billion dollars, according to the TV channel “Russia 24”.

As for the official statements, the alliance secretary general in his speech to reporters noted that NATO is strengthening its air and missile defense in response to the threat from Russia. The alliance also perceives the development of new types of weapons as a threat.

“We agreed on a balanced political and military package that includes strengthening air and missile defense, strengthening conventional forces and assets with fifth-generation jet aircraft, adapting exercises and reconnaissance, increasing the combat readiness and effectiveness of nuclear deterrence,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.