NATO – it’s as it should be – Kommersant newspaper No. 194 (7156) dated 23.10.2021

The containment of “potential Russian aggression” remains at the center of NATO’s attention and will be included in the strategy, which was discussed at a two-day meeting by the defense ministers of the alliance member states. The European Union is also concerned about similar issues. The heads of the military departments of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance on Friday discussed interaction with partners in the EU, which is preparing the first ever defense strategy – the “Strategic Compass”. In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that equality between the two Western associations should not be expected: “The European Union is increasingly losing its political weight in the international arena, replacing its will with the will of NATO.”

NATO defense ministers met on October 21-22 for the first time since the completion of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. Although the issue of “Afghan lessons” was included in the agenda, the most discussed were NATO’s relations with the Russian Federation. They, as the Secretary General of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg emphasized, have never been so difficult since the end of the Cold War.

Let us remind you that on Monday the Russian Foreign Ministry went to a de facto severance of relations with the alliance, announcing the closure of the permanent mission to NATO for an indefinite period. Also, the activities of two structures of the alliance in the Russian Federation are terminated – its military mission and the information bureau. All this was a response to the expulsion of eight members of the Russian mission to NATO – they were accused of espionage.

Against this background, increased attention at the ministerial meeting was paid to “counteraction to Russia.” On Thursday, as reported by Reuters, a secret plan of the alliance to contain “potential aggression from the Russian Federation” was agreed. The agency clarified that the strategy is aimed at preparing NATO for a simultaneous attack in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, including using nuclear weapons, cyber attacks or space systems. The existence of the plan was confirmed by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. “I can say that this plan includes threats to the eastern flank of NATO. Threats from Russia. I think this is our achievement – the achievement of Poland, the achievement of the countries of our part of Europe, ”he said. And he added: no one doubted the “seriousness of the Russian threat” among NATO members.

Of particular concern are threats related to Russia’s missile systems. As the NATO Secretary General assured, the alliance does not intend to “copy the destabilizing behavior of Russia,” that is, it will not deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe. The NATO secretary general decided to keep silent about the fact that the Russian leadership proposed to the alliance to adopt a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe, but did not receive a positive response.

In the near future, NATO intends to resort to what Jens Stoltenberg called “a balanced package of political and military measures.”

The alliance will strengthen missile defense and air defense systems, strengthen the armed forces with fifth-generation jet aircraft, adapt exercises and reconnaissance activities to new challenges, and increase the combat readiness and effectiveness of nuclear deterrence.

In addition, on Friday, the decision was approved to create a NATO Innovation Fund in the amount of € 1 billion. The funds will go to the development of military and dual-use technologies. The fund is expected to complement the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA) project, which aims to enhance transatlantic cooperation in critical technology industries (autonomous systems, biotechnology, hypersound, space). The ministers also agreed on the NATO Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

The work on strengthening the defense capability is being carried out more and more actively by the European Union. NATO ministers discussed this activity with their EU partners in a separate meeting on Friday. The day before, the heads of the defense ministries of the EU countries at their meeting considered the development of the first defense concept of the community, called the “EU Strategic Compass”. This document is intended to determine the goals, objectives and opportunities for the alliance countries to use their armed forces without relying on the United States and NATO. The final version of the concept is planned to be adopted in March 2022.

Commenting on this initiative, the NATO Secretary General assured: there is no competition between the two associations. “I welcome the efforts of the European Union to strengthen defense, we have been talking for many years about increasing combat readiness, modernizing forces and equipment. Today all NATO members, including those from the EU, have agreed on plans to strengthen forces and resources for NATO, ”he said on Thursday. Meanwhile, from the press conference of Mr. Stoltenberg on Friday, it became clear that the EU plans cause a certain concern in NATO. “Europe needs new capabilities in the field of defense, not new structures,” the Alliance Secretary General stressed, adding that Brussels’ efforts should not “duplicate NATO’s activities.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is confident that an equal partnership in the context of defense between NATO and the EU should not be expected.

According to her, the policy of containing Russia, pursued by Washington, significantly affects the policy of the European Union. “The EU’s political word and weight are getting less and less. The European Union is experiencing the suppression of its political will by the will of NATO, ”said Ms Zakharova.

On the whole, summing up the results of the two-day meeting in Brussels, the Russian leadership made it clear: the world has received new proof that the North Atlantic Alliance “is not created for peace, it is created for confrontation.” This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. And he noted: NATO’s strategy to contain the Russian Federation “vividly” speaks of the correctness of the decision to terminate the official dialogue with the alliance.

Marina Kovalenko