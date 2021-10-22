NATO ministers agree on a plan to defend against Russian threats

NATO defense ministers agreed on Thursday in Brussels on a new master plan to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts.

The document emphasizes that the main goal of the Alliance remains to contain Moscow, despite the increasing attention that is paid to China’s actions.

NATO’s confidential strategy is aimed at preparing for any synchronous attack in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, which may include the use of nuclear weapons, hacking of computer networks and attacks in space, writes Reuters.

“We continue to strengthen our alliance with better and better plans,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the meeting, which also agreed on an initial $ 1 billion for new digital technologies.

At the same time, NATO officials note that they do not consider an attack from Russia to be inevitable.

Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the ministerial meeting in Brussels that relations with Moscow had reached a new low point since the Cold War. “We still have the means and channels to interact with Russia, but we regret its decision to close two NATO offices in Moscow and stop the work of the Russian mission here in NATO,” Stoltenberg said.

Moscow itself denies aggressive intentions towards the West and claims that NATO, by its preparatory actions, creates risks for destabilizing the situation in Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on Thursday at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, said that NATO’s military presence in Ukraine poses a real threat to Russia. “Formal membership in NATO (Ukraine) may not take place, but military development of the territory is already underway,” Putin said, adding at the same time that statements by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who visited Kiev this week, essentially open the door for Ukraine to NATO. “These are not security guarantees for Russia … And, of course, we are worried about this,” Putin said.

While in Kiev, Austin stressed that Washington’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity remains unshakable. Russia has no right to block Kiev’s NATO aspirations, Austin said.

On October 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of the work of the Russian mission to NATO and the military liaison mission of the alliance in Moscow, as well as the termination of the activities of the NATO information office in Russia. The Foreign Ministry linked this step with the decision of Brussels to expel eight Russian diplomats and reduce the maximum number of the diplomatic mission to ten people, Deutsche Welle recalls. The Alliance explained the expulsion of the Russians with the fact that the unaccredited diplomats were members of the special services and engaged in unfriendly activities.