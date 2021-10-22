New criminal cases opened against ex-governor Furgal

Two new criminal cases were opened against the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, who is accused of a series of contract killings 15 years ago. The editorial board of Siberia was informed about this by his son Anton Furgal.

Later this information was confirmed to Interfax by the lawyer Boris Kozhemyakin. According to him, the Investigative Committee opened cases under articles on organizing a criminal community and on especially large-scale fraud. No new charges have yet been brought against Furgalu, he added. The punishment under these articles provides for up to 10 and up to 20 years in prison, respectively.

Another lawyer for Furgal, Mikhail Karapetyan, told TASS that the fraud case was connected with the Amurstal plant.

This week Sergei Furgal asked a jury to hear his case on charges of organizing the murders. He insists on his innocence and claims that the investigation has no evidence against him. Earlier it was also reported that Furgal’s case is based on the testimony of one witness – ex-employee of the criminal investigation department Vladimir Pershin, who in turn refers to the stories of Andrei Karepov, Furgal’s former partner.