New @kyliebaby Instagram account puzzled Kylie Jenner fans









© Courtesy: Elle Girl



What is Kylie up to?

A new verified account @KylieBaby appeared on Instagram this morning. Kylie Jenner’s fans are already anticipating that a celebrity has taken up a new business, and they are building theories about how.









© @kyliejenner





The account is known to have been verified immediately. The account currently has just over 21.6 thousand subscribers and has no posts.









© @kyliebaby





It was revealed yesterday that Kylie has several new brands, including “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner”. And in 2019 and 2020, the brands Kylie Body, Kylie Baby and Kylie Hair were registered.

It is reported that under the @KylieBaby brand it is planned to sell children’s furniture, cribs, changing tables. As well as bed linen, blankets and children’s clothing.

It is not yet reliably known whether this will be an ongoing business, or it is done as a means of protecting Kylie’s name (celebrities are filing applications for trademarks that they do not intend to use to protect them from outsiders’ profit on their behalf).

Kylie also removed all of the photos from Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram page except for one. A registration form has appeared on its official website. Something is definitely going on on Kylie’s business front. And what exactly, we will soon find out.

Related materials: