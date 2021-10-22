New lockdown in Moscow. The most relevant about the pandemic on October 21 :: Society :: RBC

Partial lockdown in Moscow, a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in Russia, the regions continue to impose restrictions. The most relevant information about the pandemic is in the RBC review

Coronavirus Russia Moscow Peace 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died Source: JHU, federal and regional virus headquarters

Situation in Russia

In the country, 37,141 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, the operational headquarters said. The total number of infected is more than 8.1 million. In total, more than 7.1 million people have recovered, more than 228 thousand have died. 1064 deaths were recorded per day (a new record since the beginning of the pandemic).

How the number of new cases of Covid-19 infection in Russia is changing Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, by his decree, introduced a partial lockdown on the territory of the capital during non-working days from October 28 to November 7. During this period, only pharmacies and stores with essential goods will work in the capital.

Due to the aggravation of the epidemic situation, QR codes or mandatory vaccination certificates for visiting public events and public places have already been introduced by Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya, Perm Territory, Bashkiria, Udmurtia, Chuvashia, Tatarstan, Mordovia, Karelia, Komi, as well as Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, Samara, Kaliningrad, Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk, Vologda, Smolensk, Amur, Pskov, Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Ivanovsk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Arkhangelsk, Kursk, Leningrad regions, Sevastopol and other regions. What subjects introduce mandatory vaccination and QR codes – in the materials of RBC.

How the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Russia is changing Daily data of the operational headquarters Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

A new variant of coronavirus infection AY.4.2 was detected in Russia, but we are still talking about isolated cases, said Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor. According to British scientists, the new strain may be 10-15% more infectious than the Indian strain.

Although non-working days have been announced in Russia from October 30 to November 7, some enterprises will still have to continue working, said the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. These include backbone enterprises, production of a continuous cycle, enterprises involved in the production and supply chains of “antiquarian nomenclature” – drugs against coronavirus, protective equipment, medical oxygen and other goods, as well as grocery retail.

In Crimea, restrictions have been tightened and reservations and check-in at health resorts without a QR code have been banned.

Experts interviewed by RBC assessed the possible impact on the country’s economy of the long weekend, which the operational headquarters proposed to introduce. According to the current production calendar, November 4-7, 2021 should be days off anyway. The addition of three non-working days to the November holidays will not have a noticeable effect on economic activity, RBC’s interlocutors say. However, the situation could change if the authorities decide to introduce stricter quarantine measures.

Russian laboratories offer several options for tests for antibodies to the causative agent of COVID-19. Which one should be chosen, in which cases what is needed and why it is not necessary to compare tests from different laboratories – read the RBC material.

The rate of spread of coronavirus in Russia Weekly growth rates of new cases,%. Week to week comparison.

We are considering the period from the beginning of May 2020, when the number of daily tests for coronavirus exceeded 200 thousand. Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

The spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in the regions of Russia Number of confirmed cases of infection Source: Federal and regional headquarters for the fight against the virus Data for Russia i

Situation in the world

According to WHO, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 240.6 million people, of which more than 4.8 million have died.

The leader in the number of confirmed cases remains the United States, where more than 44.4 million infected were identified. India is in second place (34 million), on the third – Brazil (21.6 million), on the fourth – the United Kingdom (8.4 million), on the fifth – Russia, follows from the data of the WHO. More than 7.6 million cases of COVID-19 were registered in Turkey, more than 6.8 million in France.

WHO has resumed the approval process for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, suspended on 15 September. The WHO said that the date for the end of the process will be set as soon as the organization receives all the necessary data and subsequent inspections are completed.

The US medical regulator has authorized the massive use of additional (booster) doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

More than 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been used in India. 75% of the country’s population received at least the first dose of the vaccine.