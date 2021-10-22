New record for Bitcoin and crypto ETF in the US. Events of the week in the crypto world :: RBC.Crypto

The Binance crypto exchange burned its tokens for $ 640 million, the Ethereum rate rose above $ 4.37 thousand and updated its all-time high, Russian oilmen offered to mine cryptocurrency in the fields and other news of the past working week

Monday

The bitcoin rate increased by 6% in less than a day and reached $ 62.5 thousand.

On the evening of October 17, the price of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 58.9 thousand.After that, the quotes returned to growth

First US Bitcoin ETF To Begin Trading On The NYSE On October 19

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF from ProShares will be available to investors under the ticker BITO

Crypto exchange Binance burned its $ 640 million tokens

The trading platform destroyed 1.33 million BNB in ​​a quarterly token buyback. The site will burn them until the emission of altcoin reaches 100 million

Tuesday

Grayscale Applies To Convert Bitcoin Fund To ETF

Digital Asset Management Company Announces Plans To Convert All 15 Cryptocurrency Funds To ETFs

Aksakov urged to legislate the taxation of mining

According to the head of the State Duma Committee on the financial market, the deputies have to do serious work to finalize the regulation of cryptocurrencies

The first Bitcoin ETF starts trading in the USA

ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF Launches Trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Wednesday

Russian oilmen offered to mine cryptocurrency in the fields

For the extraction of digital assets, oil companies plan to use associated petroleum gas, with the help of which electricity will be generated to supply data centers

Bitcoin surpassed $ 67K for the first time. When to sell cryptocurrency

The price of the first cryptocurrency has renewed its all-time high, which was set in mid-April. Should the asset holders close positions in the current situation, or does the coin still have potential for growth?

US Senators Demand Facebook To Stop Developing Novi Wallet

On October 19, Facebook announced the launch of a pilot test of its own crypto wallet. The company chose the first public crypto exchange Coinbase as a custodian partner

Thursday

Investments in the first bitcoin ETF in the USA exceeded $ 1 billion

Bitcoin Strategy ETF Offered by ProShares Broke 18-Year Record for Growth Rate to $ 1 Billion Among ETFs

Ethereum price rose above $ 4.37 thousand and updated its all-time high

During the day, altcoin rose in price by 11%, and its capitalization increased to $ 507 billion

Bitcoin price plummets by almost 90% on Binance US

At the moment, the cost of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 8.2 thousand, but quickly returned to its previous values ​​of about $ 65 thousand.

Friday

Walmart stores start selling bitcoins

The sale of cryptocurrency is carried out as part of a pilot program through Coinstar terminals

Crypto investor earned more than $ 50 thousand due to a crash on Binance US

Two months ago, a trader placed an order on the trading platform to buy bitcoin at $ 11.1 thousand.On October 21, this order was triggered as a result of an algorithm error on the site

Nabiullina announced the Central Bank’s unwillingness to admit ETFs on bitcoin to trading

The head of the financial regulator answered the question about the launch of the first exchange-traded fund in the United States, based on bitcoin futures

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.