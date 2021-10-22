New record for Bitcoin and crypto ETF in the US. Events of the week in the crypto world :: RBC.Crypto

The Binance crypto exchange burned its tokens for $ 640 million, the Ethereum rate rose above $ 4.37 thousand and updated its all-time high, Russian oilmen offered to mine cryptocurrency in the fields and other news of the past working week
Monday
The bitcoin rate increased by 6% in less than a day and reached $ 62.5 thousand.
On the evening of October 17, the price of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 58.9 thousand.After that, the quotes returned to growth
First US Bitcoin ETF To Begin Trading On The NYSE On October 19
The Bitcoin Strategy ETF from ProShares will be available to investors under the ticker BITO
Crypto exchange Binance burned its $ 640 million tokens
The trading platform destroyed 1.33 million BNB in a quarterly token buyback. The site will burn them until the emission of altcoin reaches 100 million
Tuesday
Grayscale Applies To Convert Bitcoin Fund To ETF
Digital Asset Management Company Announces Plans To Convert All 15 Cryptocurrency Funds To ETFs
Aksakov urged to legislate the taxation of mining
According to the head of the State Duma Committee on the financial market, the deputies have to do serious work to finalize the regulation of cryptocurrencies
The first Bitcoin ETF starts trading in the USA
ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF Launches Trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
Wednesday
Russian oilmen offered to mine cryptocurrency in the fields
For the extraction of digital assets, oil companies plan to use associated petroleum gas, with the help of which electricity will be generated to supply data centers
Bitcoin surpassed $ 67K for the first time. When to sell cryptocurrency
The price of the first cryptocurrency has renewed its all-time high, which was set in mid-April. Should the asset holders close positions in the current situation, or does the coin still have potential for growth?
US Senators Demand Facebook To Stop Developing Novi Wallet
On October 19, Facebook announced the launch of a pilot test of its own crypto wallet. The company chose the first public crypto exchange Coinbase as a custodian partner
Thursday
Investments in the first bitcoin ETF in the USA exceeded $ 1 billion
Bitcoin Strategy ETF Offered by ProShares Broke 18-Year Record for Growth Rate to $ 1 Billion Among ETFs
Ethereum price rose above $ 4.37 thousand and updated its all-time high
During the day, altcoin rose in price by 11%, and its capitalization increased to $ 507 billion
Bitcoin price plummets by almost 90% on Binance US
At the moment, the cost of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 8.2 thousand, but quickly returned to its previous values of about $ 65 thousand.
Friday
Walmart stores start selling bitcoins
The sale of cryptocurrency is carried out as part of a pilot program through Coinstar terminals
Crypto investor earned more than $ 50 thousand due to a crash on Binance US
Two months ago, a trader placed an order on the trading platform to buy bitcoin at $ 11.1 thousand.On October 21, this order was triggered as a result of an algorithm error on the site
Nabiullina announced the Central Bank’s unwillingness to admit ETFs on bitcoin to trading
The head of the financial regulator answered the question about the launch of the first exchange-traded fund in the United States, based on bitcoin futures
You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.