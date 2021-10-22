Nicolas Cage first appeared on the cover of the magazine with a new

Одна из самых экстравагантных пар среди знаменитостей появилась на главной странице издания Flaunt.

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata shared their love story on the cover and in the pages of their first public recitation of feelings in the duo’s history.

The couple, who got married in February in Las Vegas, posed for Flaunt, which debuted online on Thursday.

The photographs taken by Noah Dillon captured the unusual couple’s particular sense of style, as well as their eclectic duet aesthetic. Cage himself spoke about this, confirming that during the photo shoot, they just behaved as usual.

“We did a historic thing by taking pictures in the 47-degree heat and building sand castles. I don’t think anyone has done this before. And Rico loved everything, ”said the actor.

And although Rico and Nicholas prefer to keep their relationship out of the press, Cage still threw in some details, telling how their romance began. The actor met 27-year-old Shibata through mutual friends while filming Prisoners of Ghost Country in Japan.

Read also: Movies to Death: The most famous tragedies that happened on the set

Cage and Shibata, who is also an actress, made their red carpet debut in July during the premiere of Cage’s film The Pig. By the way, just the other day the picture received the Gotham Prize.

Cage tied the knot with his fifth wife during a tiny and private wedding ceremony at a Las Vegas hotel on February 16 in honor of his late father’s birthday.

“It’s true – we’re very happy,” Cage said at the time in an interview with PEOPLE. The couple met just a year ago in the Japanese city of Shiga.

The winner of the Golden Globe and Oscar awards was previously married to 53-year-old Patricia Arquette, 53-year-old Lisa Maria Presley, 38-year-old Erica Koike, 37-year-old Alice Kim, with whom the man had a son. Nicolas Cage also has a 30-year-old son, Weston Coppola, from a 54-year-old ex-girlfriend and co-star in the Eyes of the Serpent, Christina Fulton. Moreover, Nicholas is already four times a grandfather.