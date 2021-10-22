Non-working days and QR codes. New measures against COVID-19 in Moscow and Moscow region

The authorities of Moscow and the Moscow region, due to the situation with the coronavirus, announced non-working days from October 28 to November 7.

At this time, cafes and restaurants, shopping centers and non-food stores, as well as service organizations will be closed in the city and the region, and schoolchildren will go on vacation.

TASS has collected the main thing that is known about the new restrictions in the Moscow region.

“Long weekend”

Days from October 28 to November 7 inclusive in Moscow and the Moscow region will be non-working. Thus, they will last two days longer than in Russia as a whole.

Last time, non-working days in the capital were announced at the peak of the summer outbreak of infection – together with holidays and weekends, they lasted from June 12 to 20.

Unlike non-working days in the summer, this time restaurants and cafes will be closed in Moscow (in June they could not work only at night), the vast majority of stores – with the exception of grocery stores selling essential goods and pharmacies, as well as the organization of the sphere services. A similar decision was made in the Moscow region.

During this period, the city and the region will not provide public services in multifunctional centers and government buildings. Electronic services will continue to be available.

Schoolchildren in Moscow and the Moscow region will also go on vacation from October 28, that is, two days earlier than recommended by the Ministry of Education. Universities and secondary vocational educational institutions of the capital will be able to work only remotely, and the city has announced vacations for kindergartens and organizations of additional education.

Return of QR codes

From October 28, in Moscow and the region, QR codes will be required to visit theaters and museums, which are not planned to be closed on non-working days – they will continue to work, but their attendance will be limited to 50% of the maximum. From November 8, the allowed attendance will increase to 70%.

From November 8 in Moscow, QR codes will be required to visit any mass cultural, entertainment, entertainment events with the participation of more than 500 people.

In the Moscow region, the maximum number of participants in such events without QR codes will be halved – from 100 to 50 in buildings and from 1,000 to 500 in the open air.

QR codes have been introduced in Moscow since June 28 for visiting, first of all, cafes and restaurants, as well as concert, entertainment, entertainment and sports events, if their organizers have created “covid-free” zones. Then the system worked only for three weeks and from July 19 it became recommendatory.

Remote and home mode

This is the second package of measures to combat covid introduced in Moscow this week. On Tuesday, Sobyanin announced the return of the requirement to transfer to remote work in the period from October 25 to February 25, at least 30% of employees (excluding those vaccinated, recovered from illness, doctors and employees of a number of strategically important industries).

At the same time, the mayor ordered Muscovites over 60 years old and those who suffer from a number of chronic diseases to switch to the so-called home regime for four months starting from October 25. Those who have been ill within the last six months or have been vaccinated are exempted from it.

As the deputy mayor for social development Anastasia Rakova clarified, the “home regime” will affect a total of 2.5 million Muscovites – almost 1.9 million elderly people and about 0.6 million citizens with chronic diseases.

At the same time, from November 8, the “home regime” will be tightened – social cards of people from risk groups who have not been vaccinated or who have not been ill will be blocked.

In the Moscow region on Thursday, they announced a mandatory removal by analogy with the measures taken in Moscow, as well as the blocking of social cards starting from November 8. At the same time, no “home regime” was officially introduced in the oblast.

The situation with covid