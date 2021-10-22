Non-working days are introduced in the Perm Territory from October 25 to November 7 | News | News

The Perm Territory introduces non-working days from October 25 to November 7. This was announced on Friday, October 22, by the Deputy Head of the Governor’s Administration Maria Gevorgyan.

“From October 25 to November 7, non-working days are established in the Perm Territory,” she told reporters.

The first part of non-working days in the period from 25 to 29 October is introduced on the basis of the governor’s decree, the second – on the basis of the decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the headquarters has introduced QR codes in the Perm Territory since October 25 for visiting shopping centers, restaurants, cafes.

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing non-working days with the preservation of wages in the country for the period from October 30 to November 7 in connection with the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus. In this case, the regions can enter the period of non-working days earlier than the established period and extend it if necessary.

On the same day, the Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin held a meeting of the headquarters to counter the spread of coronavirus. As a result of the meeting, it was decided to introduce additional measures to combat COVID-19 on the territory of the Perm Territory from October 25. Thus, non-immunized residents aged 65 and over should not leave their places of residence. For hotels and hostels, a restriction on occupancy is introduced – no more than 50% of the room stock.

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the introduction of new restrictions on COVID-19 is a necessary measure. He recalled that the pandemic continues.

