Non-working days in the Perm Territory from October 25 to November 7, 2021: what is closed and what will work

In the Perm Territory, the period from October 25 to November 7, 2021 has been declared non-working days. The corresponding decree was signed by the governor of the region Dmitry Makhonin. According to the document, as such, there is no ban on work for organizations, organizations with a continuous production process will continue to work – pharmacies, hospitals, organizations providing the population with food, lawyers, notaries, registry office, MFC, hotels, transport companies involved in the transportation of citizens, etc. and non-food organizations.

However, for a number of organizations, some restrictions were still introduced, and kindergartens and schools went on vacation. We will tell you in detail what and how will work in the Perm Territory from October 25 to November 7, 2021.

Kindergartens and schools

Most schools in the Perm Territory go on vacation from October 25 and will rest until November 7. Only a few schools will go on vacation from October 27th. Kindergartens will be closed from October 25 to November 3. During this time, duty groups will work in them. Children can be brought into kindergarten by those working in continuous industries and life support organizations. Recommend to go to the garden and those children who are in a socially dangerous situation. Nobody will ask for a certificate from the parents’ place of work. It is possible that groups of different ages will form in the gardens.

Shops, shopping centers, restaurants, cafes

Shopping centers, cafes, restaurants and shops will work. However, for organizations (with the exception of grocery stores) operating in shopping centers, shopping and entertainment centers and shopping and entertainment centers with sales areas over 400 sq. meters and public catering, the so-called security filters are introduced in the form of a system of QR codes. The sale of goods and the provision of services will only be provided to immunized visitors.

Pharmacies, post offices, banks

All post offices, pharmacies and banks will operate normally.

At the same time, the authorities recommend that the heads of organizations transfer the maximum possible number of employees to a remote mode of work. We emphasize that based on the assessment of the epidemic situation for the period from October 25 to November 7, the headquarters does not exclude the introduction of additional measures to combat COVID-19. In particular, from October 30 in the Kama region, a strict self-isolation regime may be introduced for those who have not been ill with coronavirus for 6 months and who have not been vaccinated. The members of the headquarters recommend getting vaccinated before this period.

Read more about the tightening of QR codes checks in the Perm Territory in our material.

