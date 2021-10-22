Non-working days will be introduced in the Saratov region before October 30

On the territory of the Saratov region from October 27 to November 7, 2021, non-working days are established. This decision was made by the regional authorities.

Governor Valery Radaev issued a statement that the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection remains extremely tense.

“The number of cases is growing every day. Therefore, in the Saratov region, non-working days are established from October 27 to November 7. This is a necessary measure to break the chain of disease. The period of non-working days will allow separating flows, reducing travel, contacts with strangers, ”he said and urged residents of all ages to be vaccinated.

The government and local governments, as well as all subordinate organizations, must send workers on weekends. Only those who will maintain the necessary level of functioning will be left.

The decree, signed by Radaev, specifies that healthcare institutions will work on October 27-29 and November 1-3 as usual from 8:00 to 20:00, and call a doctor at home until 16:00. On weekends and holidays – from 9:00 to 17:00. All hospitals will operate around the clock.

We will remind, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin ordered that the period from October 30 to November 7 throughout the country will be non-working days. He also gave the authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation the opportunity to introduce this regime earlier, starting from October 23. The Saratov region was one of the last to exercise its right.

Note that in the commercial sector, enterprises, organizations and entrepreneurs can also arrange non-working days for their employees. At the same time, they are obliged to pay wages in full. But the state cannot force them, they make decisions themselves.

Updated at 18:22

It became known how schools, kindergartens, cultural institutions and social services will work.