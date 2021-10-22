https://ria.ru/20211022/koronavirus-1755735162.html

"Are you guys serious?" Protsenko urged to turn on the head due to the situation with COVID-19

Non-working days will be repeated, says Protsenko – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

“Are you guys serious?” Protsenko urged to turn on the head due to the situation with COVID-19

The authorities will announce new non-working days until collective immunity is formed, Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of the hospital in Kommunarka, wrote on Telegram.

Sergei Sobyanin

Kommunarka (Moscow)

Denis Prosenko

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The authorities will announce new non-working days until collective immunity is formed, Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the Kommunarka hospital, wrote in Telegram. According to Protsenko, “there is no way without a pause”, since there are only two ways: either to get vaccinated on a large scale, or to get sick en masse. ” Under the second option, everything is less predictable and controllable than under the first. And in the health care system of our country it is impossible to make absolutely all available beds infectious, “he said. such a measure before. In Moscow, it will start operating on October 28.

2021

