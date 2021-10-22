not bad for a viral meme – anti-biden anthem was in the top of American charts – InoTV

08:19 Cameraman who died on set in the USA from Baldwin’s shot was born and raised in the USSR Shot by actor Alec Baldwin while filming in the United States, cinematographer Galina Hutchins was born and raised in the Soviet Union. This was reported on the personal website of the deceased.

08:17 The Ministry of Agriculture announced measures to stabilize prices for meat products in Russia The government has taken a number of measures to stabilize prices for meat products, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

08:12 Peskov said that the date and place of the meeting between Putin and Vucic has been determined The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that the date and place of the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Serbia, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Vucic, have already been determined.

07:56 Director injured by Baldwin is in critical condition Director Joel Sousa, wounded by actor Alec Baldwin with a pistol on the set of a western in the United States, is in critical condition.

07:40 The Progress MS-17 spacecraft docked to the Nauka module on the ISS The Progress MS-17 cargo vehicle, which had left the International Space Station (ISS) the day before, re-docked at the station.

07:28 QR codes are introduced in Magadan region from October 30 The authorities of the Magadan region have been introducing QR codes from October 30 in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

07:14 Emergencies Ministry warned of strong wind in Moscow The Moscow headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations issued an emergency warning about wind up to 20 meters per second, which will be observed in the capital until Friday evening, October 22.

07:01 Medvedchuk did not apply for Russian citizenship Press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk did not apply to Moscow to grant Russian citizenship.

06:45 The court detained the deputy general director of TsENKI until December 20 Deputy Director General of the Center for Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities (operator of civilian spaceports in Russia, TsENKI) Marat Arustamov was detained until December 20.

06:31 The EP announced the “interference” of Russia and China in the affairs of other countries The European Parliament said that Russia and China allegedly “interfere” in the internal affairs of other countries. This is stated in the draft resolution, which is presented in the preliminary report of the EP Special Committee on foreign interference in all democratic processes in the European Union, including disinformation. RT got acquainted with the document.

06:18 Baldwin fired a shot on set in the United States that killed the cameraman American actor Alec Baldwin fired a pistol on the set in New Mexico of the western film, which killed a female operator.

06:09 Peskov: Putin’s speech at Valdai will not affect relations with the West Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the speech of Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Forum should not affect relations with Western countries.

06:00 Russia proposed to monitor content promoting non-traditional sexual relations Ombudsman for the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Tatarstan, founder of the National Parents’ Committee Irina Volynets proposed to oblige the owners of websites and social networks to monitor and identify information that promotes non-traditional sexual relations. A copy of the appeal addressed to the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev is at the disposal of RT.

05:47 Biden said that Russia and China are aware of the power of the US army US President Joe Biden said on CNN that the country has the most powerful armed forces in the world, according to him, Russia and China know this.

05:31 Survey: Probationary layoffs are more likely to happen at the request of the employee than at the behest of the employer Almost every third Russian had to quit during the probationary period, and most often this happens at the behest of the employee, not the employer. This is evidenced by the results of a study (at the disposal of RT) of the service for finding high-paying jobs SuperJob.

05:14 Biden says he is not seeking a cold war with China US President Joe Biden said on CNN that he does not seek a cold war with China.

04:56 Sausage makers warn of price increases The largest meat processing companies have notified retail chains of the increase in prices for their products from the end of October – beginning of November this year.

04:39 The checkpoint to China on the railway bridge in the Jewish Autonomous Region will open in the spring of 2022 The Nizhneleninskoye railway checkpoint with China in the Jewish Autonomous Region (JAO) is expected to begin operation in the spring of 2022.

04:21 The court upheld the arrest of the former mayor of Vladivostok Gumenyuk The court rejected an appeal against the ruling, which was filed by the defense of the former mayor of Vladivostok, Oleg Gumenyuk, who was arrested for two months on charges of bribing almost 20 million rubles.

03:59 Biden does not expect gas prices to decline until next year US President Joe Biden said on CNN that he did not expect a significant drop in natural gas prices until early next year.

03:42 Egyptian Ministry of Tourism allows hotels to work at full capacity Egyptian hotels will be able to work with full load and receive guests without restrictions.

03:25 Peskov told whether the revaccination of Putin will be shown to the Russians Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the decision on whether to show the Russians the footage of President Vladimir Putin’s revaccination against COVID-19 depends solely on the opinion of the Russian leader.

03:06 Sakhalin authorities commented on the situation with the coronavirus The authorities of the Sakhalin region commented on the situation with coronavirus restrictions in the region.

03:01 Chervichenko called Lokomotiv’s game against Galatasaray a disgrace Former Spartak owner Andrei Chervichenko reacted to the defeat of Lokomotiv by Turkish Galatasaray in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

02:52 Semin explained why he gave his silver medal to a Lokomotiv fan Former Lokomotiv head coach Yuri Semin told why he decided to give his silver medal of the Russian Premier League for the 2019/20 season to a young fan of the team.

02:46 Maradishvili believes that Lokomotiv played very well in the match against Galatasaray Lokomotiv midfielder Konstantin Maradishvili commented on the defeat to Galatasaray Istanbul in the match of the third round of the Europa League group stage.

02:41 The head of the Pentagon discussed with the Minister of Defense of Denmark Russia’s actions Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin discussed security cooperation and Russia’s actions with Danish Defense Minister Trine Brahmsen.

02:38 Lokomotiv footballer Bek-Bek: we lacked realization in the match with Galatasaray Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Alexis Beka-Beka commented on the defeat to Galatasaray Istanbul in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

02:25 EU Leaders to Discuss Energy Price Situation Again in December In December, the leaders of the EU countries will return to discussing the situation with energy prices and measures to respond to it.

02:23 Plutnik about the defeat of Lokomotiv: you saw everything yourself Lokomotiv board chairman Alexander Plutnik reacted to the defeat to Galatasaray Istanbul in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

02:16 Young Lokomotiv fan reacted to the gift from Semin in the form of the RPL silver medal A young fan of Lokomotiv Moscow, Igor Klimov, commented on the act of the former head coach of the team, Yuri Semin, who gave him the silver medal of the Russian Premier League for the 2019/20 season.

02:02 Salah’s wax figure appears in Madame Tussauds Museum In the London Museum of Madame Tussauds put a wax figure of the Egyptian football player of the English Liverpool Mohamed Salah.

01:54 Gisdol: Lokomotiv made life difficult for themselves, but there are chances for the playoffs The head coach of Lokomotiv Moscow, Markus Gisdol, after the defeat at Galatasaray Istanbul in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League, shared his opinion on the team’s chances for the playoffs.

01:51 Galatasaray coach Terim commented on the victory over Lokomotiv The head coach of Galatasaray Istanbul, Fatih Terim, spoke about the victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

01:48 In Kamchatka, it was forbidden to hire shift workers who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 Since November 1, the authorities of the Kamchatka Territory have banned the hiring of shift workers who are not vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

01:39 Gisdol believes that Lokomotiv dominated the match with Galatasaray for 75 minutes Lokomotiv Moscow head coach Markus Gisdol shared his opinion about the team’s game in the match of the third round of the Europa League group stage against Galatasaray Istanbul.

01:31 EU summit instructed to help consumers and companies in connection with rising gas prices The heads of the European Union countries instructed the European Commission and member states to provide support to consumers and European companies in connection with the energy crisis caused by rising gas prices.

01:27 Herkus: defeat by Galatasaray is an annoying result for Lokomotiv Former president of Moscow Lokomotiv Ilya Gerkus reacted to the defeat to Istanbul Galatasaray in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

01:19 Ukraine narrows gap with Russia in UEFA coefficient table Ukraine has reduced the gap with Russia in the table of coefficients of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) following the results of the next European Cup week.

01:10 In Moscow, one person died in a fire in a multi-storey building In Moscow, one person died in a fire in a multi-storey building, 16 citizens were rescued. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the capital.

01:02 The attacker of the journalist after the match “Spartak” – “Leicester” was fined 5 thousand rubles The Tushino court fined the former head of the Spartak fan club Valentin Korshunov for attacking RBC journalist Alexander Shchegolev.

00:54 Lokomotiv coach Gisdol was pleased with the team’s performance in the match against Galatasaray Lokomotiv Moscow head coach Markus Gisdol commented on the defeat to Galatasaray Istanbul in the match of the third round of the Europa League group stage.

00:44 The Queen of Great Britain spent the night in the hospital Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain spent the night in hospital after canceling her visit to Northern Ireland.

00:41 Actor Barinov called Lokomotiv’s defeat by Galatasaray a circus Valery Barinov, a well-known actor and fan of Lokomotiv Moscow, commented on the defeat to Galatasaray Istanbul in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

00:31 IAEA has no data on clandestine uranium enrichment in Iran The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said he had no information that would indicate that Iran is secretly enriching uranium.

00:28 Guberniev reacted to the defeat of Lokomotiv from Galatasaray A well-known sports commentator and journalist Dmitry Guberniev spoke about the defeat of Moscow Lokomotiv from Istanbul Galatasaray in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

00:15 Abdurakhimov told when he expects to have the next fight in the UFC Russian mixed fighter Shamil Abdurakhimov, who competes in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC), said when he plans to hold the next fight.

00:10 UFC fighter Abdurakhimov remembered how he was not admitted to the gym in Las Vegas due to fear of COVID-19 Russian mixed fighter Shamil Abdurakhimov, who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), explained why it is easier for him to come to tournaments in Abu Dhabi, and not in the United States.

00:02 Peskov spoke about the situation with the registration of “Sputnik V” in Europe Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov spoke about the situation with the registration of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus in Europe.