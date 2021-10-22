Oil may rise sharply: Cushing reserves approach critically low levels

Dynamics of oil reserves in Cushing in million barrels. Data: US Department of Energy, source: Bloomberg

Oil inventories in the largest US storage facility are rapidly approaching critically low levels. The last time they were so low the price WTI oil exceeded $ 100 per barrel.

Cushing’s reservoirs require a certain minimum fill level in order to function properly, and traders estimate this figure at 20 million barrels. Over the last couple of weeks, stocks at this storage facility have dropped by 4 million barrels, which is quite unusual for this time of year, and reached 31 million barrels. Experts from the largest trading companies predict a further drop in inventories in Cushing towards the above-mentioned critical lows amid increased global demand for American oil.

This is a radical change in the situation relative to last year, when an excess of supply forced traders to store black gold in floating vaults. The recovery in demand, fueled by the rapid growth of the global economy, was exacerbated by the energy crisis, which forced Europe and Asia to compete for energy supplies.

“Oil prices could reach new, higher levels, thanks to the mere depletion of reserves in Cushing,” – said the head of the futures division of Mizuho Securities USA Bob Jauger. “Forget about the switch (from gas / coal to oil – approx. ProFinance.ru), forget about the increase in production under OPEC + or the weakness of the dollar: if reserves at Cushing continue to decline, the situation could quickly and dramatically deteriorate.”

The rapid depletion of reserves at Cushing is a reminder of how fragile the market balance is and how quickly the market can run into shortages, fraught with another spiral in oil prices. At the same time, even the current quotes of black gold provoke a noticeable increase in the cost of gasoline and kerosene, which raises the prices for freight and air travel, while many countries of the world are just beginning to recover from the pandemic recession.

At the current pace of inventory reduction at Cushing, they could reach critically low levels in a matter of weeks, JPMorgan Chase analysts predict.

The initial surge in demand for oil from Cushing was due to the fact that it was the cheapest, writes Bloomberg, citing an anonymous trader of one of the largest American exporters. According to him, demand is now as high as ever: in particular, South Korea has bought a record-breaking volume of oil, the supply of which is expected in November. Other Asian buyers, such as India and Taiwan, are also showing active interest in the November US oil shipments, other Bloomberg sources note.

The global energy crisis has increased the attractiveness of light, low-sulfur crude oil, the processing of which does not require the use of hydrocracking technology. Today this is quite an important factor, since hydrocracking requires hydrogen, which is usually obtained from natural gas, which has risen sharply this year.

The dynamics of stocks in Cushing, which is the place of delivery for futures on WTI, strongly influences the structure of the curve of these instruments. At the moment, the backwardation * in the upcoming WTI oil futures has reached a record level in more than three years, which indicates a shortage of black gold and predicts a further decline in reserves in Cushing.

Spread between the two closest WTI oil futures (January’21 minus December’22) at intervals of 1 week

* ProFinance.ru: backwardation is a market situation in which the near future is more expensive than the far one. The opposite situation, in which the near future is cheaper than the far one, is called contango. The more contango, the more profitable it is to buy oil and store it for sale at a higher price in the future.

Prepared by ProFinance.ru based on Bloomberg agency materials

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance news. Ru and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

Options market is waiting for oil at $ 200 per barrel

Brent crude rose above $ 85 per barrel for the first time since late 2018

Oil rises in price, but shale producers do not plan to increase costs

Oil and gas prices rise due to supply shortages

How to make money on an oil rally