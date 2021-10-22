Olaf Scholz may be elected German Chancellor in early December | News from Germany about Germany | DW

In Germany, the Social Democrats, Free Democrats and Greens are planning to quickly form a new government. In the second week of December, starting from December 6, a representative of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the current Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz, may be elected as the new chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, according to the secretaries general of the FDP and SPD Volker Wissing and Lars Klingbeil (Lars Klingbeil) at the beginning of the coalition talks on Thursday, October 21, in Berlin.
According to Lars Klingbeil, on October 27, separate working groups of the three parties will start working. By November 10, they will agree on positions, which will then be discussed in the main negotiating groups. The details of the future coalition agreement will be agreed by politicians from a total of 22 working groups.
According to Wiesing, a coalition agreement should be ready by the end of November, and in the week of December 6, a new Federal Chancellor may be elected in the Bundestag and a new government formed. The current vice-chancellor and finance minister of Germany, Scholz, will then be the successor to Angela Merkel, who has ruled Germany since 2005.
Results of elections to the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany
Regular parliamentary elections were held in Germany on September 26. They were won by a slight margin by the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). She won 25.7 percent of the vote. The SPD’s closest rival, the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU / CSU) bloc, won the support of 24.1 percent of voters. The Soyuz 90 / Greens received 14.8 percent of the vote, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) 11.5 percent, and the populist Alternative for Germany 10.3 percent.
The left-wing party was supported by 4.9 percent of voters, thus it did not overcome the five percent threshold. However, this political force will be able to form a faction in parliament, since three of its representatives received direct mandates in Berlin and Leipzig.
