older sister Kim Kardashian published a congratulatory post

Rob Kardashian smiled in a never-before-seen photo with his older sister Kim Kardashian when she posted a congratulatory post on his 34th birthday.

Rob Kardashian appeared in a new photo posted by his older sister Kim Kardashian when she wished him a happy birthday – see photo below. “Happy Birthday, Robbie!” She captioned the photo on March 17th. “Last year we left so many amazing memories that they will forever remain in my heart. I so want to take a screenshot of just our group family chat to give people an idea of ​​what a crazy, funny, insane person you are !! I LOVE YOU”. The father of 4-year-old daughter Dream Rene, who is celebrating his 34th birthday, smiled broadly as he danced with Kim in a happy, captured moment.

He donned a graphic T-shirt along with a matching rose print set including shorts and a button-down top. Meanwhile, Kim wore a white bodycon dress with a rose print on the side of her robe as she danced with Rob during her 40th birthday celebrations. These have been a big few months for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who are set to release the latest episode of the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the latest trailer for the infamous reality TV show, Rob was seen sitting at an outdoor dining table with his slimmed family. He wore an olive green short-sleeved T-shirt showing tattoos on his arms and a baseball cap flipped backwards with his long dark hair visible underneath. Rob also recently showcased his serious weight loss when he was photographed waiting for his mom, Kris Jenner, as her plane touched down after a winter break in Aspen.

The reality TV fans were so happy that he looked stress-free after a long custody battle with his ex-fiance Black Tea, with whom they have a four-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. He reportedly struck a new custody agreement with China in late 2020, according to Us Weekly, after which he looked forward to 2021, as a source recently said: “Rob won’t be distracted in 2021 by litigation and that makes it much easier him focusing on his life. “

“When it comes to 2021, Rob wants to be as healthy as Dream can get,” a source said of Rob’s desire for peace of mind and health. “He also wants to invest his time in sports cards. He is very active in the sports cards and sports memorabilia market and he would like to get more out of it and make it his pastime and make money from it in the resale market. “