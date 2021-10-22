“One day we will take off”: the deceased employee of the Ryazan plant complained of violations

The deceased employee of a gunpowder factory near Ryazan more than once complained to his own mother that sooner or later the enterprise would explode. Because, according to the man, the rules for storing components for the preparation of explosives were violated.

Alexey, 42, has worked at the plant for many years – since he came from the army.

– He was a blaster by profession, – said my mother Svetlana Nikolaevna. – Of course, I saw violations. He said that they brought in 20 tons of saltpeter and put them in the shop, which is a violation. “One day we will take off,” Alexey argued in earnest.

At the plant, Alexei received 20 thousand rubles, and sometimes worked on weekends. With this money, the man had to pay alimony to his ninth-grader daughter from her first marriage. The accounting department calculated alimony even from the “Chernobyl payments”, since the village of Lesnoy is included in the zone affected by the disaster.

Alexey lived with his second daughter, a third-grader from his second marriage, in a private house a kilometer from the plant. The daughter’s mother got married two years ago and drove her daughter out into the street with her things in the cold. Alexei took the girl to him. The daughter became so attached to her father that she said: if something happens to her parent, she will lay hands on herself.

Svetlana Nikolaevna learned about the state of emergency at the plant from her second son – the man called his mother and said that Alexei had died. The grandmother, in shock, typed for the youngest granddaughter, who was at school, – the girl had a hysterics.

Now the fate of the schoolgirl will be decided by the guardianship. The grandmother, who is 64 years old, does not mind taking her granddaughter to her one-room apartment. Already looked after the place where to put the girl’s bed.

The explosion killed 17 people. Preview – non-compliance with safety regulations.