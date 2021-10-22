Ophthalmologist, leader of the Alliance of Doctors (she is a foreign foreign agent) Anastasia Vasilyeva announced the need for vaccination.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a global tragedy. And at the same time, there is no longer any doubt that our Sputnik V vaccine is really not the last, and maybe even one of the first places in terms of effectiveness and safety, “Vasilyeva wrote on her Facebook page.

She also wonders why there are opponents of vaccination in Russia.

“Antivaxers are constantly making ‘indisputable arguments’ that Russian vaccines are bad. At the same time, they constantly focus on how poorly Russia is coping with the pandemic. You involuntarily wonder if this is a deliberate campaign of the same West, which does not want to register our Sputnik in order to promote its vaccines, earn billions on them, and at the same time show that Russian developments are bad, ”she added.

Vasilyeva expressed the hope that the opponents of Sputnik V will stop promoting the idea of ​​refusing to vaccinate.

“What if, after reading these words, the strange people who promote anti-aaxer ideas and receive money from the West for this will wake up conscience and awareness – how many people they will cause grief and pain,” she concluded.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with members of the Russian government told about the attitude of family and friends to the coronavirus vaccine.